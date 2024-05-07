With only two weeks to go until the season finale's air date at that point, the chance of wrapping things up nicely were rather low.

Now that the episode has aired, fans were left reeling by an unexpected twist that would've had major consequences for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant and co.

If you have yet to watch the episode, look away now - as there are major spoilers ahead.

Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS: Hawai'i. Karen Neal/CBS via Getty Images

The crew, including NCIS Los Angeles transfer Sam (LL Cool J), managed to save the day yet again, thwarting a Compound X attack and taking down Dr Cruz/Tala Flores (Rachel Mars).

They retire for some lovely speeches and a toast, before Jane returns home to find her old mentor Maggie waiting for her in the living room.

Played by Julie White, Maggie hasn't been seen since the season 2 finale, when she went on the run.

"You’re probably going to need a drink for what’s coming next," Maggie tells Jane just before the episode ends, leaving fans to wonder what she might have been referring to.

There is a sliver of hope, though, despite CBS's abrupt cancellation of the series.

Much like LL Cool J's Sam, characters from NCIS: Hawai'i could pop up elsewhere in the sprawling NCIS universe.

Whether their reappearances would resolve Maggie's cryptic last line, however, is another story.

