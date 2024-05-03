Death in Paradise's Ralf Little shares support for his replacement Don Gilet
"I hope you have the most wonderful time, it's the most magical experience."
Following yesterday's exciting announcement of Don Gilet as Death in Paradise's new Detective Inspector, Ralf Little has now shared his support for the new series lead after his departure from the hit BBC series.
Taking to Instagram with a video to mark the new detective announcement, Little said: "Well, as of an hour ago, on the Death in Paradise official social media, the news is out. I have actually known for a couple of weeks but obviously couldn't say anything.
"The new detective is the wonderful Don Gilet and I just want to say, from me to you Don, I hope you have the most wonderful time.
"It's the most magical experience and I just hope you get everything out of it and wish you the best of luck, I'm absolutely sure you're going to be magnificent."
Similarly, Little showed his support for Gilet on X (formerly known as Twitter) when responding to the RadioTimes.com article announcing the news. He wrote: "Have a magical time Don."
Little departed the series as Neville Parker in season 13 with questions continuing to swirl around the new detective and now, fans can rest easy knowing that former EastEnders and Sherwood star Gilet will be stepping up to lead the series.
Gilet will star as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson who, like many of his predecessors, arrives in Saint Marie from the UK and isn't exactly immediately taken with his new surroundings.
On the announcement of his new role, Gilet said in a statement: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.
"This is a big show with a big heart, and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated."
He continued: "Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!"
Gilet is set to make his Death in Paradise debut this Christmas in the upcoming festive episode and will star in the 14th season, which is due for release next year. Filming for the new season has kicked off in Guadeloupe already and Gilet will be joined by returning regular cast members Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules.
Death in Paradise season 1-13 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
