That is, of course, a nod to Death in Paradise's Harry the Lizard, who lives at the detective inspector's bungalow on the island of Saint Marie and has regularly appeared on the show since the pilot.

"At least #beyondparadise make sure @DIPHarryLizard gets a look in!!!" one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another said: "You really have to love the fans of #beyondparadise and #deathinparadise. Harry is so beloved as a CGI character that we go gaga over a model cameo of him in a pub."

Beyond Paradise. BBC

Earlier this year, Death in Paradise viewers were thrilled by Harry the Lizard's return to our screens following a long absence.

Harry returned in the third episode of season 13 as DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) asked the reptile his opinion on his online dating matches.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of Death in Paradise's 100th episode, which launched its 13th season, executive producer Tim Key said of the show's little green companion: "People are very disappointed when they find out Harry is CGI.

"He's the longest living lizard! Maybe someone should make a documentary about him.

"And I'm still very proud of that CGI, if it is still fooling people. The team that worked on him at one stage, I think, had also done the Godzilla movie. So I think they learned a lot from that and Harry got more realistic at that point.

"Not bigger, though – he didn't start destroying Saint Marie or anything."

Martha and Humphrey will tie the knot in the Beyond Paradise season 2 finale next week, which will air on Friday 26th April on BBC One.

The BBC previously released a string of pictures to give fans a taste of what the special occasion will look like.

Beyond Paradise airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Fridays.

