Here's how Death in Paradise brings Harry the Lizard to life
Find out how DI Harry Goodman's green, scaly companion is made in this exclusive video
If you were hoping DI Humphrey Goodman's green, scaly friend was a tame Caribbean lizard, brace yourself for bitter disappointment.
Those chaps over at Death in Paradise might be clever - they create brilliant, blood-soaked brain teasers week after week - but they haven't managed to train a lizard to act.
Harry, the reptile both Humphrey and his predecessor DI Richard Poole had for company in their beach-side shack, is, as Kris Marshall puts it, "a fictitious affectation of the wonders of CGI."
That's right. He's not real. He's a blank space, a tiny air pump and a shiny silver ball...
Find out how he comes to life in this exclusive video:
More like this
If you were hoping DI Humphrey Goodman's green, scaly friend was a tame Caribbean lizard, brace yourself for bitter disappointment.
Those chaps over at Death in Paradise might be clever – they create brilliant, blood-soaked brain teasers week after week – but they haven't managed to train a lizard to act.
Harry, the reptile both Humphrey and his predecessor DI Richard Poole had for company in their beach-side shack, is, as Kris Marshall puts it, "a fictitious affectation of the wonders of CGI".
That's right. He's not real. He's a blank space, a tiny air pump and a shiny silver ball...
Find out how he comes to life in this exclusive video:
Death in Paradise continues on Thursdays at 9:00pm on BBC1