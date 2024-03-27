His exit from the series was one fans didn't see coming. In scenes that played out earlier this month, Marlon explained he would be joining his sister in Jamaica and, soon, JP was able to secure him a job for him on another police force.

Following on from his departure, Tahj has announced where viewers will be able to see him next, but has remained tight-lipped about further details.

The actor posted a carousel of photos that appear to be stills from the project and wrote: "Crosshatch. Coming soon."

Other cast members include Tyreke Leslie and Isaac O'Connor-Adekoya, as per Tahj's Instagram.

Fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the actor on his new role, with one commenting: "Excellent! Congratulations Tahj! Can't wait to see it."

Another penned: "Would love to watch it, congratulations."

The news comes after his Death in Paradise co-star, Ralf Little, hung up his detective boots. In the series finale, viewers watched on as Neville Parker made the decision to go travelling with Florence, as the pair decided to have a go at a relationship.

"My time on Saint Marie has come to an end – what an end!" he said in a statement. "New adventures await Neville, and he got to sail away into the sunset with his best friend. Who knows what happens for them next!"

Little added: "I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago. Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character, and indeed to me.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassel in Death in Paradise. BBC

"It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it's been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you."

As for who will be replacing Little in the series, that much is still unknown, but former lead Ben Miller has shared his thoughts on who could be the perfect fit.

When asked who could be a good replacement, Miller said: "Oh my God, there are so many people who'd be brilliant. Toby Jones, that's who I'd like to see."

Death in Paradise is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

