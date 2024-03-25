As of now, there's been no confirmed news over Little's replacement for season 14, but who could come in to take over the team at Saint Marie's police station?

Well, RadioTimes.com posed that exact question to former Death in Paradise detective Ben Miller, who previously starred as DI Richard Poole in the BBC series and is now fronting ITV's Professor T.

On who would be a good replacement for Little's Neville Parker, Miller said: "Oh my God, there are so many people who’d be brilliant. Toby Jones, that’s who I’d like to see."

And does Miller think a female lead detective could work in the series?

"Yeah, that could definitely work. I could see that, 100%. I think that'd be good too. If we’re playing fantasy detectives, Miranda Hart," Miller admitted.

Ben Miller in Death in Paradise season 10.

There's no doubt that Jones has had quite the recent boom on our TV screens recently, with starring roles in Mr Bates vs the Post Office, The Long Shadow and upcoming ITV drama, Ruth.

Hart, of course, is best known for her self-titled BBC sitcom, as well as her roles in Call the Midwife and Not Going Out. But could either of them turn their hand to helming the island-based detective drama?

Fans of Death in Paradise will just have to keep their eyes peeled for news as to who will be replacing Little, but Little did previously tell RadioTimes.com about the "possibility" of the show being led by a female detective.

"The show is extremely positive and brave in its choices," he said. "And if they feel like that's the right next move, then that's what they’ll do.

"The creative team at [series producers] Red Planet knows that show so well now that they'll always make a decision based on what's good for the show, and what's good for the fan base. I certainly wouldn't rule it out. Never say never."

Miranda Hart. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

He added: "'Never say never' implies that it’s unlikely. The honest answer is: I don't know. It's certainly a possibility. Whatever they decide, it'll be a good decision."

We do, however, know that there are "huge plans for the future", as teased by executive producer Tim Key on the announcement of season 14.

At the time of the series renewal, director of BBC drama Lindsay Salt said: "With its sparkling blend of mystery, humour and heart, Death in Paradise continues to delight the millions of us who make the return trip to Saint Marie with every sun-drenched episode.

"It is a programme that goes from strength to strength, and I could not be happier that it will return."

On the recent announcement of Little's departure from the series, the actor said: "I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago.

"Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character, and, indeed, to me.

"It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it's been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you.

"I can't thank you all enough for the support over the last four and a half years. It's been one of the most magical and profound experiences of my entire life. The team that makes Death in Paradise – the producers, writers, directors, crew, guest cast and my magnificent co-stars – they know what they're doing, and the future is in good hands.

"I can’t wait to see what happens next. It’s been the ride of a lifetime."

All 13 seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

