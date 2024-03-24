Then, there was a breakthrough mid-week: photos of Neville and Florence having a very serious conversation, followed by an image of the pair embracing.

But still, predicting how the latest chapter of the long-running BBC drama would wrap up remained entirely up for debate.

Would the pair finally make a go of it? Or would they once again establish that they're better off as friends? Would she join him on his grand adventure? Or would they remain on the beautiful island of Saint Marie?

More like this

Questions, so many questions.

But tonight (Sunday 24th March), all was revealed.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise. BBC

Neville did initially stick to his plan and leave the island, but when a fellow passenger was murdered, he returned to Saint Marie for one last case, which also gave him the opportunity to speak to Florence, who had a big question for him.

"I know you're leaving soon, but I wonder, is there any chance we could spend some more time together, just the two of us?" she asked. "I don't think I know what I mean, but I just know I'm liking being back here with you."

But Neville needed more.

"The thing is, if we were going to give us a go, and believe me there's nothing I'd like more, I kind of want you to want it as much as I want it," he explained. "And I don't think you do.

"You said yourself you don't know where this is going to lead, can't make any promises, and that's fine. It wouldn't be fair of me to ask for something you can't give. But I can't help feeling, for my own self-preservation, I should probably bow out now."

He added: "I just feel like the fall back down would be even bumpier the second time around."

Read more:

But of course, the team behind the show couldn't leave things on such a glum, unsatisfying note. In a dramatic twist, Neville's team intervened while he was on the way to the airport once again and after further consideration, he decided to take another chance on Florence, despite her inability to commit in confidence.

"I don't want to say goodbye," he said just as she was about to jump onto a boat. "I don't need promises, I don't need guarantees. If the unknown is all you have to offer, then it's good enough for me. Whatever happens, wherever it leads, all I want is for us to take a leap, together."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But while the lack of commitment from Florence is understandable – prior to their reunion, she hadn't spoken to Neville in two years. Had her feelings really shifted? In time, would she come to the same conclusion: that they're not romantically suited?

Perhaps Neville, despite only ever wanting Florence to match his own feelings, will discover that his own affections towards her aren't quite what they were following his own personal growth over the course of the series.

We left them on a buoyant, hopeful note as they sailed off into the great unknown, standing side by side, Florence's hand resting on top of Neville's. But the future is exactly that: unknown.

Here's hoping a cameo is on the cards. Regardless of the outcome, Neville and Florence's future, shared or otherwise, remains a mystery.

All 13 seasons of Death in Paradise are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.