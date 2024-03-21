As for how the crime unfolds, viewers will have to tune in on Friday night to find out, but Marshall has explained the process behind the scenes taking place aboard a train.

"When I first heard about it, I was like 'well that's quite meta and quite interesting', and I really liked that idea," Marshall told RadioTimes.com and other press.

He continued: "We started filming sort of mid-summer, and it was very hot. And it's delightful being on a steam train and you think 'this is just so bucolic and wonderful.' And then after about a week on a steam train, you're like 'I'm sick of this train now, I'm sick of this train.'"

Beyond Paradise. Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby Red Planet Pictures/David Appleby

Beyond Paradise is set in the fictional town Shipton Abbott and is filmed in both Devon and Cornwall, offering fans the beautiful backdrop of "the most beautiful part of the UK", according to Marshall.

Continuing on about filming on the train, Marshall explained he had "the most fun... on the footplate of the train".

Marshall also found enjoyment in the night time shoots, explaining he had fun when filming inside a hangar that had been blacked out.

"It was such a fun place to be," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"It's kind of like being in your airing cupboard under your stairs during an earthquake, I'd imagine. You basically spend most of the day shaking around, staring at pipes. But it was wonderful.

"And I got to drive it as well, and they're quite intricate things. I know they're Victorian but they're a feat of engineering still, they're just beautiful things, like sort of living breathing beasts.

"Anything I get to do action-y, like jumping off things or falling out of windows or driving trains or jumping off boats. I love it. So sign me up for all of that."

Fans will of course remember Humphrey was first introduced on Beyond Paradise stuck in a tree after a hang-gliding accident, proving Marshall is truly up for anything when filming the series.

Beyond Paradise season 2 arrives on Friday 22nd March at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

