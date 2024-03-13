Marshall recently explained where viewers will find Humphrey and Martha in the new season, revealing that any relationship woes seen in the first run are now a thing of the past.

He said: "After dealing with the emotional challenges involved with IVF, they’ve come full circle and re-found their zest for each other.

"They’ve come to terms with the fact they can’t conceive a child and it’s made them stronger. There’s a lightness to them which they maybe lost during their early time in Shipton Abbott. The main thing is that they’re happy."

Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Zahra Ahmadi, Dylan Llewellyn, Barbara Flynn and Felicity Montagu in Beyond Paradise season 2. BBC/Red Planet Pictures

The actor also explained what he thinks makes the pair perfect for the role of foster parents, saying: "They’re fun and they have so much love and emotional support to give to a foster child because of the journey they’ve been on with IVF.

"There’s a slight madness to them as a couple, they’re quirky.

"They are really close, and they’ve always got a lot going on - which I reckon kids can get on board with. And of course, he’s a policeman and she has her own business, so they’re both responsible, and I think that’s what makes good parents."

As well as Humphrey and Martha's journey, season 2 will also see Martha’s mother Anne throwing herself into the world of online dating, and a well-meant gesture from Esther’s daughter Zoe threatening to uncover a long-held secret.

Marshall recently defended the show from those who criticise it, telling Radio Times magazine: "I have a theory – not a theory, actually, it’s a fact – that to make a show like Death in Paradise or Beyond Paradise, that has a broad demographic, that you can sit down and watch with your kids, that bonds all family members in the room, is incredibly hard to do.

"And to have people scorn it… I’m fine with it now, but it bothered me a bit in the past. These shows are hard to make and they bring people together – that’s got to be lauded a little bit, right?"

Beyond Paradise season 2 will begin on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 22nd March 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

