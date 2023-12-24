He initially entered the frame as her wine supplier but before long, he had become a partner in her new business, with the pair spending increasingly more time together across the episodes.

Speaking previously with RadioTimes.com and other press about the dynamic between Martha and Archie, actor Jamie Bamber claimed that his character was a better fit for her than Humphrey: "She'd have a much better life with Archie. He's a man of means, he's infatuated by her. I'm a bit partisan here, but yeah, I don't see what she sees in him."

But Martha felt differently.

"Don't tell me you haven't wondered whether there was still something there," he said to her. "Stop lying to yourself. I know you."

Archie then leaned in for a kiss, but she pushed him away before slapping him across the cheek.

Jamie Bamber and Sally Bretton in Beyond Paradise. BBC / Red Panet Pictures / Craig Hardie

While there are some knock-backs you can bounce back from, that certainly wasn't one of them, and in the Christmas special, it was revealed that Archie is no longer a partner in the business.

And, crucially, Humphrey and Martha are now more solid than ever, rising from the ashes like a pair of golden phoenixes.

"So we're winning?" he asked his wife-to-be during a particularly cute exchange.

"I think we are. Don't you?"

"Oh, I'm definitely winning. I've got you," he responded.

And there could be an exciting development on the horizon for the couple.

While Martha has stuck to her decision to stop IVF, it was hinted that they might become foster carers after a positive experience involving young sausage roll thief Ryan.

But will Humphrey say yes?

