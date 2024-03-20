"Everything is on a one-way track to being homogenised and centralised, and so that obviously removes the soul of community policing, which is something that's close to Humphrey’s heart.

"And because of that, the station house, their mini, quirky station house, is directly under threat from being assimilated into the hub."

He added: "How that resolves itself, we'll just have to find out, but it's an ongoing thing."

That also creates tension between Humphrey and CS Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison).

"It's a bone of contention between Humphrey and his superior, who he finds awfully charming but bemusing in equal measure," he said.

"Humphrey is, as we saw in Death in Paradise, not amazingly good with his immediate superiors. He's not brilliant with that hierarchy, he doesn't function well with that hierarchy, he finds it quite amusing and hard work.

"But obviously, he has to retain that professionalism of subordination."

Kris Marshall as Humphrey Goodman and Zahra Ahmadi as Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise. BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt

And Humphrey's personal life isn't without unpredictability, either, as he explores the possibility of fostering with his fiancée Martha (Sally Bretton).

"They've been through the mill with IVF," he said. "And when they've come to the end of that and had the realisation that maybe it wasn't going to happen for them in the way they'd hoped, rather than pull up the drawbridge, they're like, 'Well, how else can we help?'

"There are kids out there who maybe are in transitional periods in their lives with their families and need support and help and a little bit of humour and cuddles and love.

"And Humphrey and Martha have those in abundance, so it's a quite a natural progression when they get their heads around it."

Beyond Paradise season 2 arrives on Friday 22nd March at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

