With Florence (Joséphine Jobert) no longer in witness protection and back to say how much she missed Neville, we could be heading towards a definitive resolution for the 'Will they? Won't they?' couple.

And based on the new images, it looks like the answer may yet be: 'They will!'

Ralf Little as Neville Parker and Joséphine Jobert as Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise. BBC

Neville and Florence can be seen deep in conversation and embracing in the new snaps, suggesting that her arrival back on Saint Marie might have prompted him to rethink his planned exit.

More like this

Ralf Little as Neville Parker in Death in Paradise. BBC

Meanwhile, Neville and his team will also have another case on their hands in the season finale and some further images show him investigating a crime scene and observing a suspect board.

Ralf Little as Neville Parker in Death in Paradise.

The official synopsis teases that the mystery this week will see "a passenger disappear from a flight to Dominica, only to be found dead in Saint Marie, while the pilot and flight attendant deny even seeing the victim on the plane".

Read more:

Meanwhile on the subject of Neville's potential departure, the synopsis continues: "Neville starts to question whether he's losing his mind, and the return of a familiar face presents him with a big decision to make."

It certainly seems as if Florence will be playing a key role in whatever decision he eventually makes...

Death in Paradise airs on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.