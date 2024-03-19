Death in Paradise's Neville and Florence embrace in finale pics
Neville's future on the show has been left uncertain by recent events on Saint Marie.
At the end of last week's episode of Death in Paradise, Neville's (Ralf Little) future on Saint Marie was left uncertain – and these first-look images from this Sunday's season 13 finale have only fuelled those fan theories.
The penultimate episode saw Neville announce his plans to go travelling and ended as he headed to the airport, but is he really about to head off for good?
With Florence (Joséphine Jobert) no longer in witness protection and back to say how much she missed Neville, we could be heading towards a definitive resolution for the 'Will they? Won't they?' couple.
And based on the new images, it looks like the answer may yet be: 'They will!'
Neville and Florence can be seen deep in conversation and embracing in the new snaps, suggesting that her arrival back on Saint Marie might have prompted him to rethink his planned exit.
Meanwhile, Neville and his team will also have another case on their hands in the season finale and some further images show him investigating a crime scene and observing a suspect board.
The official synopsis teases that the mystery this week will see "a passenger disappear from a flight to Dominica, only to be found dead in Saint Marie, while the pilot and flight attendant deny even seeing the victim on the plane".
Meanwhile on the subject of Neville's potential departure, the synopsis continues: "Neville starts to question whether he's losing his mind, and the return of a familiar face presents him with a big decision to make."
It certainly seems as if Florence will be playing a key role in whatever decision he eventually makes...
