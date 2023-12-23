When Martha (Sally Bretton) questioned why the measure had been put in place, the detective explained that it's about making sure the force is "cost effective".

He added: "Small station houses aren't part of the bigger picture anymore. They'd quite like everyone under the same roof, super hubs."

Watch the teaser below.

Will Humphrey and co prove their worth? And will community pressure play a role? Martha's mum Anne (Barbara Flynn) mentioned a possible campaign, which could come into play in season 2, arriving in 2024.

Beyond Paradise wouldn't be much of a show without the local coppers on the beat, so we're feeling hopeful. But how they get to that point remains to be seen.

The police certainly have their hands full in the show's first festive special when Shipton Abbott is hit by a spate of "bizarre burglaries". But as the team dig deeper, they uncover an "unexpected connection" that makes them all "reconsider the true meaning" of the festive period.

Kelby (Dylan Llewellyn) also has to deal with a "cheeky young shoplifter, a chance encounter gives Martha food for thought about the future, and Esther's teenage daughter Zoe (Melina Sinadinou) is less than impressed when she is made to work in Santa's Grotto".

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special airs on Christmas Eve. Season 2 will arrive in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

