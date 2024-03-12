Death in Paradise teases Neville's leaving party in spoiler pics
This week's episode also included the return of a familiar face.
Last week's episode of Death in Paradise ended with a major revelation – as Neville Parker (Ralf Little) made the shock announcement that he was planning to leave Saint Marie to go travelling.
And in new first-look images of this week's episode, fans have been given a glimpse of what looks like a possible leaving party for the popular detective inspector, with one photo showing him holding a blue balloon while talking with Naomi Thomas (Shantol Jackson).
Meanwhile, an additional still shows the return of a very familiar face in Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), whose reappearance following a spell in witness protection was previously revealed in a teaser at the end of last week's episode.
"I missed him, more than I thought I would," we heard her say, hinting that romance could finally be on the cards for the pair.
We can also expect to see more from another returning face in Dwayne (Danny John-Jules) after he made a bittersweet reappearance last week, announcing that he had returned to the island as his dad "hasn't got as much life in him" as he had previously claimed.
And, of course, as well as the various comings and goings, the latest episode will see the team faced with solving another mystery – this time concerning the death of a British tourist.
The official synopsis for the episode reads: "The team find themselves split between Saint Marie and the island of Saint Auguste, attempting to investigate the mysterious death of a British tourist.
"When the team uncover a series of startling connections between the victim and other guests at the hotel they were staying at, they realise nothing is quite what it seems in this case.
"Neville prepares to make a huge next step in his life, and a familiar face returns."
