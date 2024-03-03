"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970's together."

Speaking in August 2022 about how long the BBC drama could run for, Thomas told RadioTimes.com: "The order of nuns on whom the Nonnatus nuns are based stay in the East End until 1976, but I think more importantly than that single historic fact is that of women's lives and the lives of the working classes as well, because increasingly over the years we've written about them, which I think also brings in a fresh dynamic which is always changing.

"There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going."

Read on for everything we know so far about Call the Midwife season 14.

Call the Midwife season 14 cast speculation: Who's returning?

Renee and Natalie in Call the Midwife. BBC

RadioTimes.com understands that Helen George hasn't left the show, despite Trixie deciding to follow Matthew to New York in the season 13 finale – although she could change her mind and stay put.

But it remains to be seen if Olly Rix will reprise his role as Matthew Aylward, who left for the States in the hope of building his own business empire.

During a phone call with Trixie, he said it wasn't "forever" and RadioTimes.com understands that the door is being left open for him to return in the future.

But that's not a guarantee, which means there's every chance their marriage will break down completely, with Matthew remaining in New York while Trixie returns to London full-time.

Another possible outcome could see Trixie absent for a few episodes, or even a season, if she does go to America. Perhaps she'll return to Poplar for one or two more instalments while Matthew remains across the pond, before she heads back to join him, leaving the drama for good?

With so few answers, season 14 cannot arrive quickly enough.

Archie O'Callaghan as Jonty Aylward, Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward and Helen George as Trixie Aylward. Neal Street Productions./Olly Courtney

As for the rest of the cast, we'd expect the following to return:

Stephen McGann plays Dr Patrick Turner

Laura Main plays Shelagh Turner

Jenny Agutter plays Sister Julienne

Linda Bassett plays Nurse Phyllis Crane

Judy Parfitt plays Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack plays Nancy Corrigan

Rebecca Gethings plays Sister Veronica

Renee Bailey plays Joyce Highland

Natalie Quarry plays Rosalind Clifford

Zephryn Taitte plays Cyril Robinson

Georgie Glen plays Miss Higgins

Cliff Parisi plays Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion plays Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie plays Reggie Jackson

Francesca Fullilove plays Colette Corrigan

Alice Brown plays Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang plays May Tang

Max Macmillan plays Timothy Turner

Edward Shaw plays Edward 'Teddy' Turner

Dame Vanessa Redgrave as the voice of Jennifer Worth

And we'd also expect plenty of new guest stars, too.

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson and Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle. Neal Street Productions./Domizia Salusest

It wouldn't be the start of a New Year without Call the Midwife, so we'd expect the upcoming season to air in January 2025 - but we don't have an exact date for you just yet.

Miss Higgins star Georgie Glen confirmed to RadioTimes.com that filming will begin at the end of April.

Once a release date is confirmed, we'll be sure to update you right here.

