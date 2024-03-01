Nicknamed NCIS: Europe for now, the series is set to kick off production later this year but will mark the return of the two characters who viewers know and love from the original NCIS series.

It's far from the first spin-off in the NCIS universe with recent hits including NCIS: Hawai'i and recently announced NCIS: Origins also in the works. But this new series marks the second time the franchise is taking it out of the US, following in the footsteps of NCIS: Sydney.

We know, we know, it's all very exciting. But when can we expect the new NCIS series to land on our screens and are there any other details as of now? Read on to find out.

More like this

As of now, there's been no confirmed release date for this new series.

But according to Deadline, the new series will go into production later this year, so we could be looking at a late 2025 or early 2026 release date, depending on when filming gets underway. We do know, though, that the series will be distributed by Paramount Plus when it is released.

Speaking about the news of the series, actors Weatherly and de Pablo said: "We’ve been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready.

“The world of Tony and Ziva (and daughter Tali) promises to be an action-packed roller coaster fuelled by love, danger, tears and laughter. We also want to acknowledge and thank the fans from around the world who supported the ‘Tiva’ movement for years.

"To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!”

NCIS European spin-off cast speculation

Michael Weatherly as Tony and Cote de Pablo as Ziva. Richard Foreman/CBS via Getty Images

With the entire series centring on the two fan-favourite characters, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo will be reprising their NCIS roles as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David. As of yet, there are no further details about other cast members but we do know that the new series will be written by John McNamara (Trumbo, The Magicians).

De Pablo, Weatherly and McNamara will all executively produce, along with Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain and Shelley Meals. On the announcement of the series, McNamara said: “I’m incredibly excited to step into the NCIS universe with Cote and Michael and thrilled to explore it from a few new angles.

“Given that the franchise is such a global sensation, I think it’s phenomenal that CBS Studios and Paramount+ have given us the greenlight to shoot in Europe. As to the title of this series, if I told you what it is, I’d be violating the Espionage Act.”

The two main characters haven't been seen on screen together in 10 years so it'll be a reunion for the ages in this new series.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What could happen in the NCIS European spin-off?

It's set to be one hell of an action-packed rollercoaster in the new series, with us set to follow the pair as they're on the run across Europe, with specific locations to be announced in due course.

According to Deadline, the synopsis for the new series reads: After Ziva’s (de Pablo) supposed death, Tony (Weatherly) left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

"Since then – and where we find them in the new Paramount+ original series – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, trying to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so that they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

NCIS is available to stream on Disney Plus. Right now Disney Plus is running a limited-time deal where you can get three months for just £1.99 a month. Sign up today or check out our Disney Plus deal page to find out more.

Get three months Disney Plus for £1.99 a month

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.