Gary Cole plays Alden Parker

Who is Alden? Alden Parker replaced Leroy Jethro Gibbs to become the current Supervisory Special Agent of the NCIS Major Case Response Team in season 20. It was a shock for fans to see Gibbs leave the role after so long, but Parker has quickly established himself as a favourite in his own right.

Where have I seen Gary Cole before? Cole has been a TV mainstay for decades, starring in a wide range of legendary shows including American Gothic, The West Wing, The Good Wife and Veep, which won him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

On top of that, Cole is also a prolific voice actor with roles in Family Guy, Kim Possible, and Bob's Burgers, not to mention his various live-action film projects such as One Hour Photo and Pineapple Express.

Sean Murray plays Timothy McGee

Who is Timothy? McGee has come a long way from the timid, inexperienced agent first introduced as a guest star in season one. From season two onwards, he joined the main cast, and since then, Timothy's confidence has grown to the point where's now confident enough to be the show's new main lead from season 20 onwards.

Where have I seen Sean Murray before? NCIS has understandably taken up a lot of Murray's time over the past two decades, but prior to this role, he appeared in several episodes of JAG and also made his feature film debut as Thackery Binx in the iconic Disney movie, Hocus Pocus.

Wilmer Valderrama plays Nick Torres

Who is Nick? Torres started out as an undercover agent who made his debut in the season 14 premiere, but when his cover was blown, a chance team-up with Gibbs's team eventually led to a permanent role on the team.

Where have I seen Wilmer Valderrama before? Before NCIS, Valderrama made a name for himself as Fez in That '70s Show, but that's not all he's appeared in.

Over the years, Wilmer has also played roles in Grey's Anatomy and The Ranch, as well as From Dusk till Dawn: The Series — and he even voiced the character of Agustín Madrigal in Disney's Encanto.

Katrina Law plays Jess Knight

Who is Katrina? Jess first appeared in the penultimate episode of season 18 where her tenacious, no-nonsense attitude led to an eventual spot on the main team. Knight is fluent in Chinese and her experience in dealing with hostage negotiations has proven invaluable in recent years.

Where have I seen Katrina Law before? Law is a TV mainstay thanks to prominent roles across multiple shows including Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Spartacus: Vengeance, The Oath, Hawaii Five-0 and The CW's Arrow, where she played Nyssa al Ghul,.

Brian Dietzen plays Dr Jimmy Palmer

Who is Jimmy? After playing a recurring role for many, many years, Dr James "Jimmy" Palmer took over as NCIS's Acting Chief Medical Examiner in season 15. The promotion was temporary at first, but when Ducky announced his official retirement, the role became permanent.

Where have I seen Brian Dietzen before? Ten seasons in, Dietzen was promoted to a season regular in 2012. Aside from NCIS, Brian has also appeared in The WB series My Guide to Becoming a Rockstar and the film From Justin to Kelly starring Kelly Clarkson.

Diona Reasonover plays Kasie Hines

Who is Kasie? Kasie was a huge fan of Abby's work as the chief NCIS forensic scientist, so when Abby left for good, Kasie had her blessing to take over as the team's current forensics specialist.

Where have I seen Diona Reasonover before? Following her recurring role in season 15, Reasonover was upped to a series regular the following year after Pauley Perrette's departure. Prior to NCIS, Diona starred as Charmaine Eskowitz in the TV series Clipped.

David McCallum plays Dr Donald Mallard

Who is Donald? Sixteen years in, Dr Donald Horatio "Ducky" Mallard retired from his position as chief medical examiner and became an NCIS historian instead. The "Ducky" nickname is a play on his last name, Mallard.

Where have I seen David McCallum before? McCallum first gained recognition in the '60s for his role in the classic series The Man from UNCLE. Other parts prior to NCIS include Carter in Colditz and Sapphire & Steel, as well as 1963's The Great Escape.

Rocky Carroll plays Leon Vance

Who is Leon? Leon James Vance made his debut in the season five episode Internal Affairs, where he was introduced as the assistant director of the NCIS. After the death of Jenny Shepard, he was named the new Director as the next candidate in the line of succession.

Where have I seen Rocky Carroll before? Before NCIS, Carroll starred in the '90s Fox comedy-drama Roc, as well as the CBS medical drama Chicago Hope. He's also appeared in the NCIS spinoffs Los Angeles and New Orleans.

Additional cast members for NCIS

Anyone who's stuck with NCIS since the beginning will know that there have been plenty of other members on the team over the years.

Here are some of the most prominent characters who left during the show's two decade-span on screen:

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Cote de Pablo as Ziva David

Michael Weatherly as Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo

Pauley Perrette as Abby Sciuto

Emily Wickersham as Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop

Sasha Alexander as Caitlin "Kate" Todd

Maria Bello as Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane

Duane Henry as Clayton Reeves

Lauren Holly as Jenny Shepard

In the end-times, all that will be left is cockroaches and NCIS, so expect to see plenty more new faces join as NCIS reaches its 30th and even 40th seasons on air.

