This season also saw the show's first crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i, with the team working alongside Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant and Jason Antoon's Ernie Malik in episode 17.

NCIS season 19 has now come to an end, and it saw one of the biggest shake-ups in its history after long-time star Mark Harmon, aka Leroy Jethro Gibbs, left the show after the first five episodes.

Just where the police procedural will go in season 20 remains to be seen, but we certainly can expect most of the central cast to return for more action, mysteries and drama.

Read on for everything you need to know about NCIS season 20.

Has NCIS been renewed for season 20?

Gary Cole as FBI Special Agent Alden Parker and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas Nick Torres. Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

It has! The show was renewed for its incredible twentieth season on 31st March 2022, along with the rest of the NCIS franchise, including NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Los Angeles.

This means that the series is tied for the third-longest-running U.S. primetime drama series behind Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order.

When will NCIS season 20 air?

Although the schedule has been slightly skewed by the COVID-19 pandemic, things seem to have reverted to normal as of season 19. If that remains the case then we would expect the show to come back in September 2022 and run through until May 2023.

We would also expect the show to remain on Disney Plus, where it started airing episodes in the UK earlier this year.

There isn't a confirmed date for the show to return yet, but we'll keep this page updated with the latest news and any updates as they develop.

NCIS cast: who will be back for season 20?

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas Nick Torres. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

The big question going into season 20 is whether we will see Mark Harmon return as Leroy Jethro Gibbs. When the long-standing lead of the show departed executive producer Steven D. Binder said “Regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”

This may mean that we could see Mark back, although whether he would return as soon as season 20 is uncertain. We can however expect the return of the rest of the show's central cast. Here's a full list of who of the main cast we would expect to be back for season 20:

Gary Cole as Alden Parker

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres

Katrina Law as Jess Knight

Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer

Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines

David McCallum as Dr Donald Mallard

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

NCIS season 20 trailer

There isn't a trailer for NCIS season 20 just yet but we'll keep this page updated and add the trailer in once it's released.

NCIS seasons 1-19 are available to watch now on Disney Plus. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

