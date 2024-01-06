Harmon himself will narrate the action, while his son Sean – who also appeared as a younger version of Gibbs in various episodes of NCIS – is on board as a producer.

A logline for the show reveals that it will follow the character as he "starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks".

As yet, no actor has been cast to play Gibbs in the series, but the search is reportedly underway, while NCIS veterans Gina Lucita Monreal and David J North have been confirmed as co-showrunners for the series.

In a statement, Sean Harmon said he was "thrilled" to serve as a producer on the show, which will "reveal a new side of this beloved character".

"The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honour to play young Gibbs myself," he said, adding that he "always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years".

Meanwhile, Monreal and North explained that the new chapter "really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs" and teased that "even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don’t know the whole story".

The series is the latest in a long line of spin-offs from the hugely popular show, following the likes of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, while the original series is currently preparing to begin its 21st run on 12th February.

The first 20 seasons of NCIS are available to stream on Disney Plus for UK viewers.

