Having lost her loved ones and the surroundings she once knew, Jackie has an awful lot to process when she is taken into the care of her late mother's best friend, Katherine (Sarah Rafferty).

Unfortunately, she's unlikely to find much peace and quiet in her new home, which also hosts Katherine's husband, George (Marc Blucas), and their 10 children – meaning chaos is the way of things.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The first season saw grief-stricken Jackie attempt to keep hold of her dream of studying at the prestigious Princeton University, while she also became close with two of the clashing Walter brothers: Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde).

"I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season," said creator and showrunner Melanie Halsall (via Variety).

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Executive producer Ed Glauser added: "The saying 'it takes a village' couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life with the Walter Boys.

"From Ali Novak’s original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix’s steadfast commitment, we’re thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey with season 2."

My Life with the Walter Boys started life on the self-publishing platform Wattpad, before being published as a book and produced for television by iGeneration Studios (The Kissing Booth) and Sony Pictures Television.

My Life with the Walter Boys is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.