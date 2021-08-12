Netflix’s The Kissing Booth 3 finally arrived this week, with fans revisiting Elle (Joey King) as she decided whether to go to Berkeley with her best friend or Harvard with her boyfriend.

If you’ve already streamed the two-hour film, which is currently ranking on Netflix’s top 10 most-streamed list, then you’re probably wondering whether we’ll be getting an instalment, especially considering the way things worked out for Noah and Elle.

Well, luckily for you, we have all the information you need when it comes to The Kissing Booth 4, from the possibility of it happening to when it would be released. Read on for more details!

Will there be a Kissing Booth 4?

**Warning: spoilers ahead for The Kissing Booth 3**

While fans are undoubtedly hoping that we haven’t seen the last Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi), it looks as though The Kissing Booth 3 was the final instalment in the teen romcom franchise.

The films are based on Beth Reekles’ books of the same name, with the final book in the series being The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time – the source material for the latest film. Unfortunately, Reekles hinted this week that there won’t be any more books in the franchise, writing in her blog: “When I watched the third movie for the first time a couple of weeks ago, I sobbed my heart out. I felt like I was grieving – and I was.

“This was all 10 years in the making, 10 years of Elle and Lee and Noah, and now…Now it’s all come to an end. It’s the final chapter in their story. It’s the end of an era.”

As Reekles doesn’t plan on writing any other books in the Kissing Booth series, it’s unlikely that Netflix will develop another sequel, especially since the end of the third film jumped forward by six years into the future.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Jacob Elordi said of the third film: “This is really the last kiss,” which implies pretty heavily that The Kissing Booth 3 is the last instalment.

That being said, the film ended on an ambiguous note, with Elle and Noah bumping into one another at their old school fare and promising to spend time with each other when they’re both back in town.

Joey King even said herself in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that there’s still a lot to be resolved in Elle’s life.

“Elle has a lot of figuring out to do… in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy. We don’t know what’s going to happen… I don’t know why she does that,” she said. “Things change, things happen, and I don’t know where their story will take them.”

If Netflix were to make a Kissing Booth 4, it could centre around Rachel and Lee’s upcoming wedding and follow Noah and Elle as they reunite – but we’re not holding out hope.

The Kissing Booth 4 release date

As far as we know, The Kissing Booth isn’t returning for a fourth film, but if it were, then we would have quite a while to wait for its release.

The Kissing Booth 2 and 3 were filmed back to back in South Africa in 2019, which meant that the two films were released just a year apart from each other.

Since there currently isn’t a story to work off of or plans for production to go ahead at some point, the earliest The Kissing Booth 4 would arrive on Netflix is 2023.

Read more: The Kissing Booth 3: Do Elle and Noah end up together?

What would happen in The Kissing Booth 4

If The Kissing Booth were to return for a fourth film, there is a lot it could explore.

At the end of The Kissing Booth 3, we found out that Lee and Rachel did in fact find each other after finishing university and got engaged, so a fourth film could take place in the run up to their wedding.

While Elle and Noah had split up in the most recent film, in the flash-forward we saw there was definitely still a spark there – so The Kissing Booth 4 could follow the pair as they grow close once again (and maybe Marco will reappear to throw a spanner in the works).

The Kissing Booth 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix now.