It’s not long before she becomes entangled in a love triangle between two brothers, Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix.

My Life with the Walter Boys cast

The main cast list is as follows:

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter

Marc Blucas as George Walter

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Johnny Link as Will

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Dean Petriw as Jordan

Lennix James as Benny

Alix West Lefler as Parker

Nikki Rodriguez plays Jackie Howard

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Who is Jackie Howard? Our 15-year-old heroine. When her family dies, Jackie is forced to leave her Manhattan home behind and move in with the Walter family — and their various sons.

What else has Nikki Rodriguez been in? The star previously appeared in Netflix’s On My Block as Vero.

Noah LaLonde plays Cole Walter

Noah LaLonde as Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Who is Cole Walter? Cole is one third of the love triangle. Mysterious and troubled, Cole is struggling with his identity after an injury derailed his football scholarship dreams.

Speaking about how playing hockey in high school helped him bag the role, LaLonde told Bello: "For a long time, I was 'Noah LaLonde, the hockey player', and my character was always known as 'Cole Walter, the local star quarterback'.

"We ended our careers in different ways - I left willingly, and he by force of injury - but those emotions that come with that redefining process was the jumping off point for me."

What else has Noah LaLonde been in? My Life with the Walter Boys marks LaLonde's first regular role after a one-episode appearance in 2022's Criminal Minds.

Ashby Gentry plays Alex Walter

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Ashby Gentry as Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Who is Alex Walter? Alex is the other Walter brother, and another third of the love triangle. Unlike Cole, Alex is rather nerdy and shy.

What else has Ashby Gentry been in? Gentry has a background in theatre and previously starred in Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Speechless.

Sarah Rafferty plays Katherine Walter

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Who is Katherine Walter? Jackie’s mother’s best friend and her new guardian.

What else has Sarah Rafferty been in? Viewers will recognise Rafferty from Suits, in which she starred alongside Meghan Markle.

Marc Blucas as George Walter

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan and Marc Blucas as George in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Who is George Walter? The patriarch of the Walter family.

What else has Marc Blucas been in? Previous TV credits include Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Narcos Mexico.

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter

Connor Stanhope as Danny and Noah LaLonde as Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys.

Who is Danny Walter? Danny is Cole’s fraternal twin brother.

What else has Connor Stanhope been in? Stanhope has previously appeared in TV series including Smallville, Merlin’s Apprentice, Garage Sale Mysteries, When Calls the Heart and Supernatural.

Johnny Link as Will Walter

Johnny Link as Will and Alex Quijano as Uncle Richard in My Life with the Walter Boys.

Who is Will Walter? The eldest Walter sibling.

What else has Johnny Link been in? Link previously starred in Dear Edward.

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter

Jaylan Evans as Skylar and Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Who is Nathan Walter? Another Walter brother.

What else has Corey Fogelmanis been in? The actor has appeared in Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, where he starred alongside Sabrina Carpenter.

Alix West Lefler as Parker Walter

Alix West Lefler as Parker in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Who is Parker Walter? The only Walter daughter.

What else has Alix West Lefler been in? Lefler has previously appeared in The Good Nurse, Riverdale and Siren.

Dean Petriw as Jordan Walter

Who is Jordan Walter? Another Walter brother and an aspiring wildlife film director.

What else has Dean Petriw been in? Previous credits include Pfffirates, Home Before Dark, Love Hard, StarBeam, The Good Doctor and Once Upon a Time.

Lennix James as Benny Walter

Who is Benny Walter? The youngest Walter sibling.

What else has Lennix James been in? Viewers may recognise Lennix James from Superman & Lois.

Who else stars in My Life with the Walter Boys?

The cast is rounded out by Zoë Soul (The Purge: Anarchy) as Haley Young, Will's fiancée, and Jaylan Evans (Power Book III: Raising Kanan) as Skylar Summerhill, Jamie’s classmate at her new school.

Joining them is Ashley Holliday (Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie) as Tara, Jackie’s guidance counsellor, Myles Perez (Sam & Cat) as Lee Garcia, a cousin of the Walters who lives with them in the show, and Isaac Arellanes (The Night Shift, Euphoria) as Isaac Garcia, Lee’s brother.

All 10 episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys are now available to stream on Netflix

