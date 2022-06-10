How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty
Jenny Han's book has been adapted as a new streaming series.
Jenny Han's To All The Boys series of novels went down a storm when they were adapted as films for Netflix, so it's no surprise that her other most famous book series is being given the screen treatment.
The Summer I Turned Pretty, the first novel in a trilogy has been adapted as a streaming series, and is set to debut later this month.
It stars Lola Tung as Belly, a girl who finds herself in a love triangle with two brothers, the sons of her mother's best friend.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty.
The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and internationally, premiering on 17th June 2022.
The show has already been renewed for a second season, which will likely chart the second book in Jenny Han's Summer novel series.
What's The Summer I Turned Pretty about?
The series is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Jenny Han, which is the first in a trilogy also including It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer. Han's books also include the To All The Boys series which has already been adapted for Netflix.
The official synopsis for the series calls it a "multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship."
The synopsis continues: "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."
The Summer I Turned Pretty cast - who stars in the series?
The series is stacked with newcomers, and stars Lola Tung in the lead role of Belly, while Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno (Walker) play her two love interests, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.
Meanwhile Rachel Blanchard (Peep Show, Fargo) and Jackie Chung (Grey's Anatomy) also star as the boys' mother Susannah and Belly's mother Laurel respectively. Here's a full list of the cast for The Summer I Turned Pretty:
- Lola Tung as Belly
- Jackie Chung as Laurel
- Rachel Blanchard as Susannah
- Christopher Briney as Conrad
- Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah
- Sean Kaufman as Steven
- Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland
- Minnie Mills as Shayla
- Colin Ferguson as John Conklin
- Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher
The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer
You can watch the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, featuring plenty of romantic tension and relationship drama, right here.
The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on 17th June 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.
