The Summer I Turned Pretty, the first novel in a trilogy has been adapted as a streaming series, and is set to debut later this month.

Jenny Han's To All The Boys series of novels went down a storm when they were adapted as films for Netflix, so it's no surprise that her other most famous book series is being given the screen treatment.

It stars Lola Tung as Belly, a girl who finds herself in a love triangle with two brothers, the sons of her mother's best friend.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty

Lola Tung as Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty Dana Hawley/Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK and internationally, premiering on 17th June 2022.

The show has already been renewed for a second season, which will likely chart the second book in Jenny Han's Summer novel series.

What's The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

Lola Tung as Belly and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty Peter Taylor/Prime Video

The series is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Jenny Han, which is the first in a trilogy also including It's Not Summer Without You and We'll Always Have Summer. Han's books also include the To All The Boys series which has already been adapted for Netflix.

The official synopsis for the series calls it a "multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship."

The synopsis continues: "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

The Summer I Turned Pretty cast - who stars in the series?

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah and Sean Kaufman as Steven in The Summer I Turned Pretty Peter Taylor/Prime Video

The series is stacked with newcomers, and stars Lola Tung in the lead role of Belly, while Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno (Walker) play her two love interests, brothers Conrad and Jeremiah.

Meanwhile Rachel Blanchard (Peep Show, Fargo) and Jackie Chung (Grey's Anatomy) also star as the boys' mother Susannah and Belly's mother Laurel respectively. Here's a full list of the cast for The Summer I Turned Pretty:

Lola Tung as Belly

Jackie Chung as Laurel

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah

Christopher Briney as Conrad

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah

Sean Kaufman as Steven

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer

You can watch the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, featuring plenty of romantic tension and relationship drama, right here.

The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere on 17th June 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

