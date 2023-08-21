So, naturally, Suits fans have continued to wonder whether or not a reboot or extra season of the show is on the cards. Now, though, series creator Aaron Korsh has waded into the circulating rumours, putting them pretty much to bed.

He said on Twitter, which has recently rebranded as X: "Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works. Strike would have to end, some network or streamer would have to reach out and then we would have to collectively want to. Which is no small thing…”

He went on to answer some fan's burning questions about the show, with one fan stating that the series "ended where it needed to" and that everything ended "beautifully". Korsh then quote-Tweeted the statement, saying: "I don't really disagree."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Korsh's comments come after Suits executive producer Gene Klein said that he's anticipating a call about a Suits revival.

Speaking to TVLine, Klein, who was a non-writing producer during the entire nine-season run of Suits, said: "You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point.

"But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of."

Read more:

He also said: "As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show.

"I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

Although Korsh has put rumours of a Suits reboot to bed somewhat, he did reveal that a spin-off featuring Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) could still be a possibility.

When a fan asked whether or not Korsh would explore the character "a little more", Korsh tweeted: "I had an idea for a #Suits spin off that was a prequel exploring young Robert Zane, fresh out of law school in the early 90’s. The network wasn’t interested at the time. I would still do that."

More like this

The hit legal drama starred Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J Adams as Michael Ross, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen and Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, among many others.

The series, which was set in a fictional New York City law firm, premiered back in 2011 and concluded with its ninth and final season in 2019.

Suits is available to stream on Netflix.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount?

Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.