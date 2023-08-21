While there's no exact release date for newly-commissioned seasons right now, we do know that filming for them will kick off in Greater Manchester this autumn.

The BBC has stated that the drama will continue its track record of casting key roles through open auditions in schools and youth clubs, as well as offering workshops and production training schemes for newcomers to the industry.

Angela Griffin as Kim Campbell and Jamie Glover as Andrew Treneman in Waterloo Road. BBC

Speaking about the renewal news, Cameron Roach, executive producer of Waterloo Road and founder of Rope Ladder Fiction, said: "We’re beyond thrilled with the triumphant return of Waterloo Road, and so thankful to the BBC for committing to the show so fully.

"We love that the show has the potential not only to be a crown jewel for BBC iPlayer, but also serve as a true beacon for training and inspiring next generation talent.

"In addition to our open auditions and full-time production trainee placements for industry newcomers, our workshops across Greater Manchester this summer for 14-16 year olds, in partnership with BBC Young Reporter, have truly demonstrated the infectious power of this show.”

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Similarly, director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, commented: "It’s been a joy to see Waterloo Road return to the BBC this year, delighting new and returning fans with its fantastic ensemble of relatable characters and a winning mix of heart, humour and high drama.

"It’s been especially exciting to see the new box sets prove so popular on iPlayer, and for the next brilliant generation of acting and production talent to break into the industry via their work on the series.

More like this

"Life’s never dull for the staff and pupils of Waterloo Road, and there’s a lot more drama to come!"

Read more:

New episodes of Waterloo Road are set to premiere on BBC One and iPlayer early next year, and will follow on from the previous season's shock finale that saw Danny Lewis (Adam Abbou) tragically lose his life in a school fire started by Myles Massey (Osian Morgan).

The trailer for the new season teases the fact that Samia Choudhry (Priyasasha Kumari) will have to live with the lasting impact of Danny's death, especially seeing as the two were in a blossoming relationship.

Elsewhere, fans are more intrigued than ever to see what could be in store for returning former deputy head Andrew Treneman (Jamie Glover) and Kim Campbell (Angela Griffin).

The original Waterloo Road series ran on the BBC from 2006 to 2015 and was a breakout iPlayer success during lockdown, leading to its return with new episodes, featuring familiar faces like Kym Marsh and brand new characters aplenty.

Waterloo Road will return later this year, with previous seasons available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.