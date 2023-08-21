But also, we have our first proper look at Barry Keoghan (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Banshees of Inisherin) and Brian Gleeson's (Bad Sisters, Peaky Blinders) new Top Boy characters, Tadgh and Jonny respectively.

Top Boy S3. Brian Gleeson as Jonny and Barry Keoghan as Tadgh in Top Boy. Netflix

The new images reveal little about the characters, but in one picture, Keoghan is seen sitting on the side of a boxing ring, and in the other, the new duo are sat in a plush-seeming car, looking very serious.

As of now, their mysterious characters remain under wraps, but from Sully's statement that Keoghan's smug-looking character could be a "f**king problem" in the trailer, we're sure we have a duo of antagonists on our hands.

Even though we don't exactly know how they'll slot into the final season, we're sure they'll make up just one of many dramatic storylines that unfold in this fifth and final season.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ahead of the finale, Top Boy showrunner and writer Ronan Bennett said: "Sometimes you can't believe your luck. I was writing an Irish part for the final season of Top Boy when Barry Keoghan got in touch to say he was a huge fan of the show and could he be in it.

"I know Barry knocks on doors when there's a project he is passionate about, and I was only too happy to open this one."

Read more:

Speaking about what fans can expect from Keoghan and Gleeson's upcoming performances, Bennett teased: "Barry brings intensity and authenticity to everything he does and we were delighted when he came on board.

More like this

"Our next job was to find the right actor to hold his own alongside Barry as his partner in crime.

"In Brian Gleeson we found that and much, much more. He is a remarkable actor and, as audiences will see, together he and Barry make a very menacing duo."

Although there are new characters to explore in the upcoming season, it doesn't mean that there will be any less of a focus on some of the more familiar Top Boy faces.

Araloyin Oshunremi as Stefan in Top Boy season 5. Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

With the shock season 4 ending leaving things more open-ended than ever, season 5 already promises an intriguing character arc for Jamie's youngest brother, Stef – but will choosing to step into his brother's shadow only mean a bad ending for the teen?

Of course, we couldn't have a season of Top Boy without the question of loyalty being at the forefront of Sully and Dushane's partnership, and this time around, it's never been so tense.

Speaking about the new episodes, lead actors and executive producers Walters and Kane Robinson said: "Whilst the journeys of Dushane and Sully have remained at the core of the show, the new characters that have entered the world of Top Boy have become a key part of the show’s legacy, representing each new storyline in a raw, authentic way.

"With all this being said, and staying true to our original goal, every story must have an ending - and so season 3 will be our finale. A chance to come full circle and end the journey in the right way."

The official season synopsis states: "Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they've built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire.

"Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?"

Top Boy season 5 will premiere on Netflix on Thursday 7th September. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Death in Paradise locations in Guadeloupe at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.