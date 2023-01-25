The four-part series is based on the novel of the same name by Louise Doughty (Apple Tree Yard, Crossfire ) and follows Lisa, a woman who witnesses a cataclysmic event on platform 7 of a railway station.

Jasmine Jobson, star of Top Boy and Noughts + Crosses , will lead a brand new series on ITVX called Platform 7, which is described as a "haunting thriller".

She subsequently finds her own fragmented memory jogged to reveal a connection between herself and the event, in a series which sees "supernatural elements" combine with "contemporary realism".

Jobson will play Lisa, while Toby Regbo (A Discovery of Witches) will play Matt, Yaamin Chowdhury (The Lazarus Project) will play Akash and Phil Davis (Trying) will play Edward. Reece Ritchie (The Outpost) will also star in the series.

Phil Davis. David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jobson said: "I’m super excited to be taking the lead in this amazing psychological thriller, based on Louise Doughty’s phenomenal best-selling novel. I’m also thrilled that I get to show audiences a completely different side to what I can do on screen with this character."

Meanwhile, Chris Carey, executive producer and managing director of Dancing Ledge Productions, said: "We are so excited that BAFTA-nominated Jasmine Jobson - one of the most brilliant acting talents to emerge in the last few years – is our lead in Platform 7.

"Powerhouse screenwriter Paula Milne’s brilliant scripts, based on Louise Doughty’s best-selling novel, have also attracted a stunning supporting cast alongside Jasmine. Toby Regbo, Yaamin Chowdhury, Reece Ritchie and the incomparable Phil Davis also star and this combination, along with our superb creative team behind the camera, promises to deliver a properly compelling story that will delight and surprise audiences on ITVX later this year."

The series has now finished filming and has been produced by Rosalie Carew (Three Pines), directed by Geoffrey Sax (Dalgliesh) and adapted by Paula Milne (Him).

Platform 7 will air on ITVX later this year. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

