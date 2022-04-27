Noughts + Crosses producer discusses season 3 hopes

Season 2 is billed as the "epic conclusion" to the whirlwind romance between politician's daughter Sephy (Masali Baduza) and disadvantaged nought Callum (Jack Rowan).

Noughts + Crosses' executive producer has hinted that the series could continue beyond its second season.

But while the latest episodes complete BBC One's adaptation of Malorie Blackman's novel of the same name, there are several sequels which fans are hoping could also make the leap into live-action.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but at a press event marking the launch of the new season, executive producer James Gandhi told RadioTimes.com and others that there could very well be more stories to come in this world.

"It's not necessarily the end of the television show," said executive producer James Gandhi. "This is the climax of Callum and Sephy's love story... but there is more in the Noughts + Crosses world, this is just the end of Callum and Sephy’s love story."

The second season took some time to move forward due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which was particularly problematic for Noughts + Crosses as the show is filmed in South Africa.

Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza in Noughts + Crosses season 2 BBC

The country was still on the UK's "red list" at the time filming was due to begin, but a potential third season could move forward quicker with travel restrictions currently dropped.

Gandhi added: "You just never know. It's an amazing world that we love spending lots of time in and you never know what's going to happen in the future on the show. You have to see where this series takes us first."

