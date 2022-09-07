However, her next big series is Crossfire, a brand-new BBC thriller from the makers of The Responder and The Salisbury Poisonings.

Keeley Hawes has already starred in The Midwich Cuckoos this year, and has both Stonehouse and Orphan Black: Echoes on the way.

The series tells the story of a woman on a family holiday whose life gets turned upside down when gunmen suddenly open fire, turning the sun-dappled resort into a waking nightmare.

But when does the series start on BBC One? Read on for everything you need to know about new thriller series Crossfire.

Crossfire release date

Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire. BBC / Dancing Ledge Productions

We now have confirmation on just when Crossfire will hit screens. The first episode of the three-part series will air at 9pm on Monday 19th September 2022 on BBC One. The series will then be available in full on BBC iPlayer.

The next two episodes will then air on BBC One on consecutive nights, with part two coming at 9pm on Tuesday 20th September and part three arriving 9pm on Wednesday 21st September.

What is Crossfire about?

Crossfire BBC / Dancing Ledge Productions

The official synopsis for Crossfire says: "Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s (Keeley Hawes) world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex. Gunmen, out for revenge, have, in an instant, turned a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell.

"A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired."

Crossfire cast - who stars alongside Keeley Hawes?

Anneika Rose as Abhi and Keeley Hawes as Jo in Crossfire. BBC / Dancing Ledge Productions

Crossfire stars Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty, The Midwich Cuckoos) as Jo, whose world is turned upside down by the events of the series.

Co-starring with Hawes will be Josette Simon (Small Axe, Riviera), Anneika Rose (Deadwater Fell, Line of Duty) and Lee Ingleby (The A Word, Criminal UK), amongst others.

Here's the full cast list that has been revealed thus far for Crossfire:

Keeley Hawes as Jo

Josette Simon as Miriam

Anneika Rose as Abhi

Lee Ingleby as Jason

Daniel Ryan as Ben

Vikash Bhai as Chinar

Hugo Silva as Mateo

Alba Brunet as Bea

Shalisha James-Davis as TBC

Ariyon Bakare as TBC

Crossfire trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Crossfire right here now.

Crossfire starts on Monday 19th July 2022 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

