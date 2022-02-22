The series will continue the story of Ralph and Katie Wilson, with the BBC revealing that each of the six episodes will feature a different story focusing on the domestic challenges the couple face – "issues faced by all newlyweds, but with an added ingredient in the mix being that the couple have Down’s syndrome".

BBC One has confirmed that filming on The A Word spin-off Ralph & Katie has begun in Manchester and the Lake District.

Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy both reprise their roles for the series, while other returning faces include Pooky Quesnel as Ralph's mum Louise, Nigel Betts and Sherry Baines as Katie's parents Steve and Clare, and Matt Greenwood as Tom.

Meanwhile, new cast members joining for the spin-off include Craig Cash (The Royle Family) as Brian, Dylan Brady (Get Even) as Dan, Jamie Marie Leary (Traces) as Emma, and Sam Retford (Ackley Bridge) as Gary.

The A Word scribe Peter Bowker – who created the series – returns as lead writer, while the team that has penned the scripts alongside him is made up entirely of new and emerging disabled writers.

Those writers are Amy Trigg, Annalisa Dinnella, Genevieve Barr, Tom Wentworth and Lizzie Watson.

Speaking as production commenced, Bowker said: “The writing team have delivered a series of scripts that are full of joy, humour and authenticity. It will be exciting to see the wonderful cast bring them to life under the direction of the force of nature that is Jordan Hogg.”

BAFTA-winning series director Hogg, who is himself disabled, added: "We're embarking on something that's never been attempted in our industry, we're changing the world."

Ralph & Katie will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year. Check out our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch with our TV guide.

