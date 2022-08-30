Keeley Hawes to lead Orphan Black spin-off series Echoes

The 10-episode season will reportedly explore the scientific manipulation of human existence in the near future. It will follow a group of women, including those played by Hawes and Ritter, who embark on a thrilling journey to unravel the mystery of their identities.

Keeley Hawes will reportedly star in the upcoming Orphan Black spin-off series Orphan Black: Echoes, alongside the already announced Krysten Ritter.

According to Deadline, where the news was first reported, Hawes will play "a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice".

The cast also includes Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia, with the series coming from creator Anna Fishko and being set in the same world as the original Orphan Black. It is set to debut in 2023 on AMC, and Orphan Black's creator John Fawcett is reportedly involved as a director and executive producer on the new series.

Orphan Black. BBC America

The original Orphan Black starred Tatiana Maslany as multiple clone characters who were all born in 1984 to different women by in vitro fertilisation (IVF). It ran from 2013 to 2017 for five seasons, with Maslany now having gone on to join the MCU in She-Hulk on Disney Plus.

Orphan Black: Echoes marks the latest role for Hawes who recently starred in Sky series The Midwich Cuckoos, and is set to lead ITV drama Stonehouse alongside her real-life husband Matthew Macfadyen.

Meanwhile, Ritter rose to prominence on AMC show Breaking Bad, then went on to play Marvel role Jessica Jones, with rumours persisting that an MCU return for her character could be on the cards.

Orphan Black: Echoes will air in 2023. Check out more of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

