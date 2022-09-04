Fans of Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen were thrilled when they learned that the real-life married couple have been cast in a new series together.

The story revolves around "disgraced Labour minister" John Stonehouse, who faked his own death during a trip to Miami in 1974, leaving behind his wife Barbara and their three young children.

Macfadyen described it as a "fascinating story" in an interview with The Mirror , but a tale that's also "very sad in many ways".

He added: "He leaves his wife and kids. Everything unravelled. It is to do with proximity to power and ambition and vanity and all the rest of it. He had started having affairs and in our story he was moonlighting for Czech secret services and making money from that, and it all got too much for him."

Matthew Macfadyen in Stonehouse Joss Barratt / ITV

Speaking to The Guardian about working with her own partner on the project, Hawes said: "We just had far too nice a time. There's this feeling of: 'They're married, how's this going to be?' Ultimately, he's an actor that I would have loved to work with anyway.

"So yes, it was a joy."

Hawes is set to appear in Crossfire, a BBC drama which is expected to air in the coming weeks. She stars as a former police officer who is on holiday with family and friends at a luxury resort when people with guns storm the complex.

"I'm so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama," said Hawes when it was first announced.

Writer Louise Doughty added: "This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event. In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas: and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends - and herself - at risk."

Meanwhile, Succession fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of season 4. Filming kicked off in June which means it should arrive in 2023.

