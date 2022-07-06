Dalgliesh renewed for 2 more seasons on Channel 5

Bertie Carvel will reprise his role in the Dalgliesh cast as Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh, while filming for season 2 is already underway and is set to air on Channel 5 sometime in 2023.

Channel 5 and Acorn TV have announced a double order for Dalgliesh , renewing the detective drama for a second and third season.

The second run will comprise six hour-long episodes, and will adapt three more novels from PD James’ international best-selling murder mysteries, with each being told over two episodes.

The three stories are confirmed as Death of an Expert Witness, A Certain Justice, and The Murder Room, with details on which books will be adapted for season 3 to be announced in due course.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Bertie Carvel previously revealed that he had his fingers crossed for a Dalgliesh season 2 set in the 1980s, jumping forward in time from the '70s-set first season.

"I'm really excited to know what will happen if we get to do more," he explained. "One thing that's so interesting about the novels is that she's a brilliant observer, PD James, of social reality and social detail, and sets the novels very much in their time, obviously. So there's been some amount of adaptation to adjust those in these three films [for season 1]."

He continued: "If we get to do more, I love the idea that maybe series 2 is set in the mid-'80s. And series 3 will be set in the mid-'90s. But I don't know what the writers are going to do."

Bertie Carvel and Jeremy Irvine in Channel 5's Dalgliesh

Speaking about the show's renewal, Catherine Mackin - Managing Director at Acorn Media Enterprises -said: “Bertie Carvel’s expert portrayal of Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh delivers a lasting charm and sophistication that is unmatched and, clearly, a must-watch.

"We are absolutely elated to return for not one, but two, mysterious and compelling seasons. We’re grateful to our partners at New Pictures, All3Media and Channel 5.”

