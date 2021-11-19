Bertie Carvel “excited to know what will happen” if Dalgliesh gets second series

Bertie Carvel has said that he’s “excited to know what will happen” if his new Channel 5 detective drama, Dalgliesh, is renewed for a second series.

The Channel 5 and Acorn series is based on PD James’ bestselling Inspector Dalgliesh books, which follow the policeman and published poet Adam Dalgliesh (Carvel).

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the Doctor Foster actor revealed that he had his fingers crossed for a series two set in the 1980s, jumping forward in time from the ’70s-set first season.

“I’m really excited to know what will happen if we get to do more, because as you know – I mean, I think one thing that’s so interesting about the novels is that she’s a brilliant observer, PD James, of social reality and social detail, and sets the novels very much in their time, obviously. So there’s been some amount of adaptation to adjust those in these three films.”

He continued, “If we get to do more, I love the idea that maybe series two is set in the mid-’80s. And series three will be set in the mid-’90s. But I don’t know what the writers are going to do.”

Other Dalgliesh cast members in the first series included Jeremy Irvine as Dalgliesh’s hotheaded colleague Charles Masterson, in addition to Mirren Mack, Natasha Little, Paul Mallon, and Siobhán Cullen.

