When is Dalgliesh starring Bertie Carvel on Channel 5?

Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel, who currently stars in ghostly thriller The Sister, will be playing the title role in Channel 5 and Acorn’s new adaptation of P.D. James’ bestselling Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries books.

Carvel, who has some form in playing mysterious characters, will take on the role of enigmatic detective Adam Dalgliesh, a man with hidden depths and a broken heart.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dalgliesh.

When is Dalgliesh on TV?

The new series will consist of three two-part films, adapting three of P.D. James’ Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries tales. Production will begin in Northern Ireland in December 2020, but it’s not yet known when the series will air on Acorn (for US viewers) and Channel 5.

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, said: “Acorn Media Enterprises is thrilled to work with Channel 5, New Pictures, and all3media international to commission new adaptations of P. D. James beloved Dalgliesh Mysteries. Acorn TV subscribers around the world are sure to love these contemporary adaptations starring Bertie Carvel as the iconic detective.”

Sebastian Cardwell, Channel 5 Deputy Director of Programmes, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Acorn TV , All 3 Media & New Pictures on our next drama commission. P.D. James was one of Britain’s great crime writers and we’re incredibly excited to be creating new adaptations of her work.”

What is Dalgliesh about?

Beginning in the mid 1970’s in England, the series follows Inspector Adam Dalgliesh, a reserved, enigmatic detective and widower who is still grieving his wife’s death, and struggles to form new romantic attachments as a result.

According to a Channel 5 synopsis, the series “follows Dalgliesh’s career to present day as he solves unusual murders and reveals buried secrets,” while each of the three murder mysteries “will offer its own unique setting and extraordinary cast”.

The three stories to be adapted are “Shroud for a Nightingale,” “The Black Tower,” and “A Taste for Death”. The first, Shroud for a Nightingale, was published in 1971.

In Shroud for a Nightingale, the story focuses on the young women of Nightingale House, where they learn to nurse the sick. However, when a student is killed, Dalgliesh must hunt down a murderer who seems to believe that murder is a cure for all ills.

Who stars in Dalgliesh?

Doctor Foster star Bertie Carvel is the only cast member announced, but we’ll keep this page updated with any new developments.

