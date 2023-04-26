He's joined by Carlysss Peer as DS Kate Miskin , who works closely with him to solve three cases across six episodes.

Bertie Carvel returns to our screens as Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh in season 2 of Channel 5 crime drama Dalgliesh .

The series is adapted from PD James's Dalgliesh novel collection, covering Death of an Expert Witness (episodes 1 and 2) followed by A Certain Justice (episodes 3 and 4) and The Murder Room (episodes 5 and 6).

A new face also joins Dalgliesh and Miskin's team, which creates some tension, and there are also plenty of guest stars across the second instalment.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who's in the cast of Dalgliesh season 2?

The main cast of Dalgliesh season 2 is as follows:

Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh

Carlyss Peer as Kate Miskin

Alistair Brammer as Daniel Tarrant

And there are plenty of guest stars too, a number of whom you'll recognise from other projects.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Dalgliesh season 2.

Bertie Carvel plays Adam Dalgliesh

Channel 5

Who is Adam Dalgliesh? Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh is the protagonist of the PD James mystery novels. Reserved and enigmatic, Dalgliesh is a widower and is reluctant to commit to anyone following her passing.

He's also a published poet and has begun writing again after taking a break. In season 2, his agent wants him to ditch his police work and commit to poetry full-time. "In the first episode Blanche asks him, 'Why don't you give up your day job and stop looking at dead people and come and be Dylan Thomas?' And I think inside a voice goes, 'Why not? Why wouldn't I do that?'"

Where have I seen Bertie Carvel before? Bertie Carvel is best known for playing cheating husband Simon Foster in Doctor Foster alongside Suranne Jones and his role as magician Jonathan Strange in Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell. He also plays Tony Blair in The Crown, starred in ITV drama The Sister with Russell Tovey, appeared in the film adaptation of Les Misérables and won two Olivier awards for his work on stage in Matilda the Musical and Ink.

Carlyss Peer plays Kate Miskin

Carlyss Peer as Kate Miskin and Bertie Carvel as Adam Dalgliesh in Dalgliesh. Channel 5

Who is Kate Miskin? DS Kate Miskin is Dalgliesh's work partner. "The two of them have become closer through working together and at the beginning of the new series we sense that possibly Miskin is developing feelings for Dalgliesh or at least thinking about him a little too much," said writer Helen Edmundson.

Where have I seen Carlyss Peer? You might recently have spotted her in an episode ion Beyond Paradise playing a woman whose house was burgled. Her CV also includes Doctors, ITV crime drama Viewpoint, sci-fi series The Feed and Holby City.

Alistair Brammer plays Daniel Tarrant

Who is Daniel Tarrant? DS Daniel Tarrant joins Dalgliesh and Miskin's team in episode 3. "He's in his late 20s and unlike Miskin, he's been fast-tracked into becoming a detective quite quickly, purely because as a white, male, Cambridge graduate he's from a privileged background," said Brammer.

"He's certainly a product of his time – but he's a good guy. He's got a good heart. He's quietly good at his job, he's got good instincts. I think he can read people well. He’s certainly got the makings of a good detective."

Where have I seen Alistair Brammer before? He's best known for his stage work, appearing in Les Mislerables, War Horse and Miss Saigon. You night recognise him from Casualty.

Dalgliesh episode 1 and 2 guest stars

Dominic Rowan (Law and Order: UK) as Dr Edmund Lorrimer - a senior forensic biologist

Sam Hoare (Grace) as Maximillian Howarth - the director of the laboratory where Lorrimer works

Margaret Clunie (Victoria) as Domenica Howarth - Howarth's sister, who lives with him

Richard Harrington (Hinterland) as Dr David Rollinson - a forensic biologist who worked on dozens of cases with Lorrimer

Lara Cohen and Ezra Carlisle as Nell and William Rollinson - Rollinson's children

Stuart Graham (The Fall) as DI Doyle

Alyth Ross (Last Light) as Brenda Pridmore - the clerical officer at the lab

Carolina Main (Unforgotten, Blood) as Angela Foley - Howarth's secretary and Lorrimer's cousin.

Shanaya Rafaat (EastEnders) as Stella Mawson - Angela's partner

Perry Millward (Monroe) as Clifford Bradley - junior biologist who worked under Lorrimer.

Francis Mezza (Derry Girls) as DC Mercer

Conor Hinds (The Innocent) as DC Carling

Deborah Findlay (The Split) as Miss Willard - Rollinson's housekeeper

David Hargreaves as Lorrimer's father

Debbie Chazen (The Last Kingdom) as Blanche Fielding - Dalgliesh's agent

Dalgliesh season 2 launches Thursday 27th April at 9pm on Channel 5, followed by episode 2 on Friday 28th April at 9pm.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.