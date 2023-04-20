Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, she said her character has "stepped up" in the new instalment.

Ahead of the arrival of Dalgliesh season 2 , Kate Miskin actor Carlyss Peer has been explaining the dynamic between her character and Bertie Carvel's titular detective.

"This time you'll see her working a bit harder and getting to work with Dalgliesh more closely," Peer explained, "which has its emotional tolls as well as work implications. You'll see their relationship develop and her feelings for him change.

"Kate has huge admiration for him. Working more closely with someone, you do get to know them better and this has been that chance for them."

Kate and Dalgliesh.

The actor also explained what makes them a great team. "They work well together because they're both intelligent, they both have good instincts, they both are determined to solve the cases and believe very much that the police work they're doing is important and needs to be taken seriously.

"And he's also the one that gave her the first opportunity to get out of the backwaters and get into the kind of thick of it."

With Dalgliesh and Miskin, it's also a case of opposites attract, according to Peer. "There are some similarities between them but also, they're very, very different," she explained. "They come from very different backgrounds and they have different perspectives.

"Kate is bringing a fresher look, in a way, because Dalgliesh is so seasoned at what he does, he has very particular ways of doing things and he knows what to say most of the time, what to do, what kind of patterns to look for.

"But Kate is bringing a fresh, 'What is this? I'm experiencing it for the first time. What are my insights?'"

The second season of the crime drama explores three of PD James's novels – Death of an Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room – which will each unfold over 2 episodes.

The first season was so well received that the show was also renewed for a third instalment. It remains to be seen if all 14 novels in the Dalgliesh collection will be adapted for Channel 5.

Dalgliesh season 2 airs on Thursday 27th April at 9pm on Channel 5. For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

