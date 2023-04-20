New episodes will stream every Friday from 14th July , RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal.

Lionsgate+ has confirmed a release date in the UK for the third season of historical satire The Great.

You can also get a sneak peak at what's to come with a pair of exclusive first-look images.

Season 3 will see Catherine (Elle Fanning) and Peter (Nicholas Hoult) attempt to make their marriage work after some seemingly insurmountable problems.

Peter witnessed his own attempted murder at Catherine’s hands and she also imprisoned all of his friends. On top of this, Peter is at a loose end playing First Husband to Catherine’s reign, so he busies himself with fathering, hunting and salty culinary ventures. But they’re not enough to keep him contented as visions of his late father (played by Jason Isaacs), get in his head about his failures as Peter the Great’s son...

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in The Great Christian Black/Hulu

Meanwhile, Catherine the Great starts making a name for herself beyond her borders and, inspired by a visit from the US ambassador, sets up a conference where peasants, nobles and merchants can all give their input on developing a new Russia.

Soon, she learns that even the best political leaders sometimes need to make compromises in order to progress.

Appearing alongside Fanning and Hoult this season will be Phoebe Fox (as Marial), Adam Godley (as the Archbishop), Gwilym Lee (as Grigor Dymov), Charity Wakefield (as Georgina), Douglas Hodge (as Velementov), Sacha Dhawan (as Orlo), Belinda Bromilow (as Aunt Elizabeth), Florence Keith-Roach (as Tatyana) and (Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady).

The Great is created and written Tony McNamara, who also serves as an executive producer alongside series leads Fanning and Hoult.

