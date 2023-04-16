The Channel 5 drama is based on the novels by the late PD James, which follow Adam Dalgliesh's investigations across England in the mid-1970s.

Bertie Carvel is back for Dalgliesh season 2, playing the titular detective as he unravels more complex criminal cases – and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look at the dramatic trailer.

The second season unpacks three of James's novels – Death of an Expert Witness, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room – each of which will be told over two episodes.

Check out the trailer for Dalgliesh season 2 below:

Dalgliesh season 2 also sees the return of Carlyss Peer as Dalgliesh's partner DS Kate Miskin, who is clearly concerned in the minute-long teaser for the brand new episodes.

"This was a brutal, premeditated murder," she says as Dalgliesh demands they go over everything they know about the crime in question.

As the intense trailer continues, we're introduced to a number of suspects set to feature in season 2, all of whom will be grilled by the detectives.

His hardline attitude provokes an emotional response from his targets, with one branding his methods as "disgraceful", while another simply comments: "You are unexpected. Not at all like the local coppers."

The trailer ends with Dalgliesh warning: "We know you made one mistake. You will have made more."

The first season of Dalgliesh was a ratings hit for Channel 5, with the premiere attracting more than 4 million viewers, and it also aired in the United States on streaming service Acorn TV.

The crime drama has already been renewed for season 3.

Carvel is also known for his portrayal of Tony Blair in Netflix's The Crown, Banquo in Coen Brothers film The Tragedy of Macbeth and Simon Foster in Doctor Foster starring Suranne Jones.

Dalgliesh season 2 launches Thursday 27th April at 9pm on Channel 5, followed by episode 2 on Friday 28th April at 9pm.

