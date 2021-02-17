Acorn TV guide: Price, channels, apps, supported devices

From the very best of British drama – everything from Line of Duty to Rumpole of the Bailey – to unsung gems – from around the globe – including the critically acclaimed Rectify – there’s a ton to watch on streaming platform Acorn TV.

But what is Acorn TV, how much is it, and how do you watch it? Here’s all the essential info.

What is Acorn TV?

Do you love a good crime drama? If so, Acorn TV is well worth a look as they have some of the biggest and best crime dramas going. With many homegrown shows from the UK and other dramas added from international markets, it’s a great place to go if you need to get a bit of a crime fix!

They also have original shows including Dead Still, London Kills and Queens of Mystery.

But it’s not purely crime on offer as you will find other genres on there – Australian drama McLeod’s Daughters and captivating character US drama, Rectify, being two examples.

Acorn TV Plus Price: What’s the cost of Acorn TV Plus?

Here in the UK, Acorn TV will cost you £4.99 a month – not bad at all with the content that they have on offer.

Acorn TV free trial: Is a free trial available?

There is! You can try before you buy with an Acorn TV 30-day free trial so you can see all that the streamer has to offer – easily enough time to get a couple of shows blitzed.

How to download the Acorn TV app

On all available devices, so compatible smart TVs, PCs and fire sticks, just search your app store for Acorn TV and install it. You can also access it if you are a member of Prime Video where it is available as one of the add-on channels that you can add to your current subscription.

Acorn TV Plus shows: What series are on Acorn TV?

The library of original shows keeps on growing for Acorn TV and on top of everything that’s currently available – listed below – there’s more on the way in March including Keeping Faith, The Slap starring Thandie Newton, Bryan Brown and Sam Neill’s Old School and The Kettering Incident.

800 Words

A Difficult Woman

A Place to Call Home

Above Suspicion

Accused

Affinity

Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence

Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime

Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution

Agatha Raisin

Ain’t Misbehavin’

All Creatures Great and Small

Amnesia

And Then There Were None

Anner House

ANZAC Girls

Apple Tree Yard

Back to Life

Balthazar

Belonging

Black Widows

Blood

Bon Voyage

Boomers

Bucket

Capital

Care

Coast & Country: Railway Walks

Cold War

Collision

Complicit

Dead Still

Deep Water

East of Everything

East West 101

Elizabeth I

Elizabeth Is Missing

Family Business

Finding Joy

Fingersmith

Foyle’s War

George Gently

Girlfriends

Glorious 39

Golden Years

Growing Up Gracefully

Happy at Sea

Harry

Honest

Indian Summers

Injustice

Jack Taylor

Jamaica Inn

Keeping Faith

Kingdom

Les Petits Meurtres D’Agatha Christie

Like Father Like Son

Line of Duty

Liverpool 1

London Kills

Maigret

Mapp & Lucia

McLeod’s Daughters

Missing

Moving On

Mr. and Mrs. Murder

Mystery Road

Newton’s Law

No Tears

One Lane Bridge

Operation Buffalo

Party Tricks

Pitching In

Queen’s of Mystery

Rectify

Reggie Perrin

Reilly: Ace of Spies

Relative Strangers

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

Rumpole of the Bailey

Run

Sando

Secret State

SeeSaw

Sensitive Skin

Sisters of War

Still Life: A Three Pines Mystery

Straight Forward

Striking Out

Suspects

Taken Down

The ABC Murders

The Ballroom Boys

The Bletchley Circle

The Brokenwood Mysteries

The Broker’s Man

The Circle

The Clinic

The Commander

The Crimson Petal and the White

Total Control

