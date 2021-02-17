Acorn TV guide: Price, channels, apps, supported devices
There's crime afoot!
From the very best of British drama – everything from Line of Duty to Rumpole of the Bailey – to unsung gems – from around the globe – including the critically acclaimed Rectify – there’s a ton to watch on streaming platform Acorn TV.
But what is Acorn TV, how much is it, and how do you watch it? Here’s all the essential info.
What is Acorn TV?
Do you love a good crime drama? If so, Acorn TV is well worth a look as they have some of the biggest and best crime dramas going. With many homegrown shows from the UK and other dramas added from international markets, it’s a great place to go if you need to get a bit of a crime fix!
They also have original shows including Dead Still, London Kills and Queens of Mystery.
But it’s not purely crime on offer as you will find other genres on there – Australian drama McLeod’s Daughters and captivating character US drama, Rectify, being two examples.
Acorn TV Plus Price: What’s the cost of Acorn TV Plus?
Here in the UK, Acorn TV will cost you £4.99 a month – not bad at all with the content that they have on offer.
Acorn TV free trial: Is a free trial available?
There is! You can try before you buy with an Acorn TV 30-day free trial so you can see all that the streamer has to offer – easily enough time to get a couple of shows blitzed.
How to download the Acorn TV app
On all available devices, so compatible smart TVs, PCs and fire sticks, just search your app store for Acorn TV and install it. You can also access it if you are a member of Prime Video where it is available as one of the add-on channels that you can add to your current subscription.
Acorn TV Plus shows: What series are on Acorn TV?
The library of original shows keeps on growing for Acorn TV and on top of everything that’s currently available – listed below – there’s more on the way in March including Keeping Faith, The Slap starring Thandie Newton, Bryan Brown and Sam Neill’s Old School and The Kettering Incident.
- 800 Words
- A Difficult Woman
- A Place to Call Home
- Above Suspicion
- Accused
- Affinity
- Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence
- Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime
- Agatha Christie’s The Witness for the Prosecution
- Agatha Raisin
- Ain’t Misbehavin’
- All Creatures Great and Small
- Amnesia
- And Then There Were None
- Anner House
- ANZAC Girls
- Apple Tree Yard
- Back to Life
- Balthazar
- Belonging
- Black Widows
- Blood
- Bon Voyage
- Boomers
- Bucket
- Capital
- Care
- Coast & Country: Railway Walks
- Cold War
- Collision
- Complicit
- Dead Still
- Deep Water
- East of Everything
- East West 101
- Elizabeth I
- Elizabeth Is Missing
- Family Business
- Finding Joy
- Fingersmith
- Foyle’s War
- George Gently
- Girlfriends
- Glorious 39
- Golden Years
- Growing Up Gracefully
- Happy at Sea
- Harry
- Honest
- Indian Summers
- Injustice
- Jack Taylor
- Jamaica Inn
- Keeping Faith
- Kingdom
- Les Petits Meurtres D’Agatha Christie
- Like Father Like Son
- Line of Duty
- Liverpool 1
- London Kills
- Maigret
- Mapp & Lucia
- McLeod’s Daughters
- Missing
- Moving On
- Mr. and Mrs. Murder
- Mystery Road
- Newton’s Law
- No Tears
- One Lane Bridge
- Operation Buffalo
- Party Tricks
- Pitching In
- Queen’s of Mystery
- Rectify
- Reggie Perrin
- Reilly: Ace of Spies
- Relative Strangers
- Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead
- Rumpole of the Bailey
- Run
- Sando
- Secret State
- SeeSaw
- Sensitive Skin
- Sisters of War
- Still Life: A Three Pines Mystery
- Straight Forward
- Striking Out
- Suspects
- Taken Down
- The ABC Murders
- The Ballroom Boys
- The Bletchley Circle
- The Brokenwood Mysteries
- The Broker’s Man
- The Circle
- The Clinic
- The Commander
- The Crimson Petal and the White
- Total Control
