Tensions are close to boiling over as the team are facing an enemy from within. Season 2 ended with the cold-blooded killing of Grace Harper, who was a witness in police protection connected to a top-secret undercover case.

London Kills is returning for a third season on BBC One, which features the return of the elite Metropolitan Police murder squad, this time on the trail of someone inside the force.

Season 3 returns 10 months later, but Grace's death is very much on the mind of the murder squad, featuring DI David Bradford, DS Vivienne Cole, DC Rob Brady and trainee constable Billie Fitzgerald.

As the team investigate the killing of painter and decorator Harry Steadman, they are led back to Grace Harper's murder in the opening episode. It soon comes to light that both Grace and Harry may have been murdered by an officer or officers within their own police force. As they attempt to root out corrupt officers, they're also dealing with the violent death of a schoolboy and an act of revenge connected to Billie Fitzgerald’s family.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast and characters of BBC One's London Kills season 3...

Hugo Speer plays DI David Bradford

Who is David Bradford? David is the head of the Metropolitan Police murder investigation team. He feels responsible for Brady’s trauma after Brady discovers Grace Harper's body, and covers for his junior colleague's absences.

What else has Hugo Speer been in? Speer has had recurring roles on a number of popular shows, appearing as Minister Treville on BBC One's The Musketeers, Inspector Valentine in Father Brown and Lucius in Sky Atlantic's Britannia.

Sharon Small plays DS Vivienne Cole

Who is Vivienne Cole? Detective Superintendent Cole is David's second-in-command on the murder investigation squad.

What else has Sharon Small been in? Small is probably best known as Sergeant Barbara Havers in The Inspector Lynley Mysteries, but has also had starring roles in BBC drama Mistresses, Channel 4 thriller Born to Kill and ITV's recent offering Flesh and Blood.

Bailey Patrick plays DC Rob Brady

Who is Rob Brady? Rob is a senior detective on the murder investigation team. He has lost his appetite for the job after discovering Harper’s body and is struggling with the demands of his profession.

What else has Bailey Patrick been in? Patrick had a stint on long-running soap opera EastEnders in 2016, following it up with roles in Casualty, Good Omens, Bodyguard and BBC One's brand new drama The Nest.

Tori Allen-Martin plays TDC Billie Fitzgerald

Who is Billie Fitzgerald? Billie is the youngest member of the murder investigation squad and a trainee constable.

What else has Tori Allen-Martin been in? Allen-Martin played Sandra Rayworth in the third season of ITV drama Unforgotten and also played Libby in Channel 4 comedy drama Pure.

Benjamin O’Mahony plays Sergeant Ian Durrant

Who is Sergeant Ian Durrant? Ian discovers Harry Steadman's body in the opening episode. Is he a fair cop?

What else has Benjamin O'Mahony been in? Benjamin joins London Kills for season 3, having previously starred in Hollyoaks as Victor Brothers between 2020 and 2022. He also played DS Frank Thatcher in BBC crime drama Ripper Street.

John Michie plays DCS Jack Mulgrew

Who is DCS John Mulgrew? Jack shares a secret past with DS Vivienne Cole and takes an interest in the Harper-Steadman murders. But can he be trusted?

What else has John Michie been in? John is known for his roles as DI Robbie Ross in detective drama series Taggart, as Karl Munro in Coronation Street from 2011–2013, and his role as CEO Guy Self in Casualty and Holby City.

Guest stars also include Lucinda Dryzek (Silent Witness), Joe Sims (Broadchurch), Deirdre Mullins (Man Down) and Elizabeth Tan (Top Boy).

London Kills season 3 starts on BBC One at 2:15pm on Monday 17th October. The entire series is available on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

