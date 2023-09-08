Ali Painter/Netflix.

While many Top Boy fans have made peace with the fact they will never witness the ongoings of Summerhouse estate again, many will be surprised to learn that there could've been more seasons.

In an interview with GQ, Walters said: "[Netflix] wanted to go on forever! And Kane [Robinson] and I were like, 'Personally, we can't.' We don't think it's the right thing to do. It may have gone on too long anyway.

"Not that it's not been great and the seasons have all been great and everyone's loved them and I've loved them. But it wouldn’t have been right. I like to end on a high."

William Stefan Smith, who directed the show's two final episodes, added that the entire production behind Top Boy had a mutual goal when it came to the series ending: to "bring the story to a close with the utmost care and heart".

The whole point of Top Boy season 5 was to leave "no loose ends", and it seems to have done just that.

