It's been a long wait: Netflix brought the crime drama back to the small screen with a third season in 2019, six years after the show was cancelled by Channel 4.

Top Boy season 4 ups the ante considerably, taking place on a global scale as Dushane (Ashley Walters) attempts to expand his drug empire internationally.

With twists and turns galore right from the word go, and an epic finale, there’s certainly a lot to get your teeth into in season 4, with RadioTimes.com calling it the "most ambitious season yet" in our review.

However, for those wanting to catch up on the previous three seasons of the show, confusingly Top Boy season 4 has been branded on Netflix as Top Boy season 2.

This is because Netflix has rebranded the first two seasons of the drama from its days on Channel 4 as Top Boy: Summerhouse.

Read on for everything you need to know about the difference between Top Boy and Top Boy: Summerhouse as well how to watch previous seasons of the show in order.

How to watch Top Boy in order on Netflix

Ashley Walters as Dushane in Top Boy Chris Harris/Netflix

Here's how to watch the Top Boy seasons in the correct order on Netflix:

Top Boy: Summerhouse season 1

Top Boy: Summerhouse season 2

Top Boy season 1

Top Boy season 2

Top Boy season 3 was released on September 13, 2019, and was technically the third outing, but has been billed as ‘season 1’ on Netflix.

This is because the show was culled by Channel 4 back in 2013, before Netflix picked up the drama in 2017 after Drake bought the rights to Top Boy.

As a result, the third outing is being referred to as ‘season 1’ on Netflix because it’s the first run of episodes on the streamer.

This is also why the fourth outing will be known as Top Boy 2 when it is released on Netflix in March 2022.

What’s the difference between Top Boy and Top Boy: Summerhouse?

Mandy in Top Boy Chris Harris/Netflix

While season 3 picks up where the second left off, with Dushane returning from exile to reclaim his place in the London drug market, Netflix has rebranded the series altogether.

The old Channel 4 show has been given the name Top Boy: Summerhouse on Netflix to help fans differentiate between the two.

This makes sense: a new cast and crew were behind the third instalment of the Top Boy franchise and it is, in many ways, a different show.

The new title comes from the name of the fictional Summerhouse housing estate in Hackney, East London where the action is set.

Advertisement