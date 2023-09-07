Yes, fans may be bereft at the news that this is the show's final season, and the last time we can expect to see Sully, Dushane and the rest of the Summerhouse crew. However, they'll now not only get to watch the episodes over and over, but also listen to the killer soundtrack.

With tracks from the likes of Giggs, J Hus and FLO, you can find the full list below. Meanwhile, if you're also interested in the series's score, you can learn about who composed the music and what the track listing is too.

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for Top Boy season 5.

Top Boy season 5 composer

The score for Top Boy season 5 has been composed by Brian Eno, who has worked on all four other seasons of the show.

You can listen to the full album on Spotify right here:

Top Boy season 5 soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix drama's final season

Joshua Blissett as Kieron in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Episode 1 - Step Back

U Get Me? - Guvna B (feat Ghetts)

- Guvna B (feat Ghetts) Decisions - Knucks (feat M1llionz & Shae Universe)

- Knucks (feat M1llionz & Shae Universe) Spirit - J Hus

Episode 2 - The Tour

Killing Me Slowly - JESSI

- JESSI Winning - Kwesi Arthur (feat Vic Mensa)

- Kwesi Arthur (feat Vic Mensa) Summertime - FLO

- FLO Song 1 - MINIKINGZ

- MINIKINGZ Marissa Riddim - Juls (feat Haile)

- Juls (feat Haile) Torch Suspect - OTB (feat Tiny Boost)

Sully (Kane Robinson) and Dushane (Ashley Walters) in Top Boy Netflix

Episode 3 - The Birthday Party

Jeden Tag - PS Hitsquad

- PS Hitsquad Mind Your Own Business - Henry McCullough

- Henry McCullough Get Out My Head - Shane Codd

- Shane Codd Sideways to the Sun - Horslips

- Horslips 20:20 Vision - Rory Gallagher

- Rory Gallagher My Ones - Ty Leone

Episode 4 - The Food is Killing Us

Moment - Anastazja Maciag & Questy

- Anastazja Maciag & Questy Bun Fi Bun - IQ (feat Stefflon Don)

Episode 5 - Has It Come to This

Us Against The World - Strandz

- Strandz Innocent - Giggs

- Giggs Weakness - Poppy Ajudha

Episode 6 - If We Are Not Monsters

Take That Risk - CB

