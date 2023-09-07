It focuses on a group of drug dealers operating in Hackney, including their internal politics and attempts to make it to the top of the game.

The series has starred Ashley Walters and Kano since the very start, but who else appears in the show's final season and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Top Boy season 5.

Top Boy season 5 cast: Meet the characters of the Netflix drama

Ashley Walters plays Dushane Hill

Ashley Walters as Dushane in Top Boy season 5. Netflix

Who is Dushane? Dushane has been on the show since season 1 and is a drug kingpin and head of the Summerhouse crew.

Where have I seen Ashley Walters before? Walters has appeared in Doctor Who, Hustle, Silent Witness and a whole host of British dramas. He is also known for his starring role in the Sky series Bulletproof.

Kane Robinson plays Gerald "Sully" Sullivan

Top Boy. Netflix

Who is Sully? Sully has been Dushane's partner in the game on a number of occassions, but will they be able to work together in season 5 or can there only be one top boy?

Where have I seen Kane Robinson before? Better known as Kano, Robinson is primarily a rapper, songwriter and grime artist, although he also appeared in the 2012 British thriller Tower Block.

Simbiatu Ajikawo/Little Simz plays Shelley

Little Simz and Ashley Walters in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Shelley? Shelley is Dushane's girlfriend, who he met when she was carer to his mother. She is mother to Tish and owns a nail salon.

Where have I seen Little Simz before? Simz is best known as a rapper and singer, but also appeared in the E4 series Youngers, as well as recent films and show including Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Power.

Jasmine Jobson plays Jaq

Jaq (Jasmine Jobson) in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Jaq? Jaq is a key member of the Summerhouse crew, who is trusted by both Dushane and Sully.

Where have I seen Jasmine Jobson before? Jobson, who was BAFTA nominated for her work in Top Boy, has also appeared in the ITV series Dark Heart, BBC's Noughts + Crosses and the 2020 thriller film Surge, which also starred Ben Whishaw.

Araloyin Oshunremi plays Stefan Tovell

Araloyin Oshunremi as Stefan in Top Boy. Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Who is Stefan? Stefan is a young man who in season 5 is mourning the loss of his brother Jamie.

Where have I seen Araloyin Oshunremi before? As well as Top Boy, Oshunremi has also appeared in another popular Netflix series, Heartstopper.

NoLay plays Mandy

NoLay as Mandy in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Mandy? Mandy is a close friend of Shelley's who came out of prison ahead of season 4.

Where have I seen Nolay before? Nolay is best known as an MC/rapper.

Saffron Hocking plays Lauryn

Saffron Hocking as Lauryn in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Lauryn? Lauryn is Jaq's sister who was previously forced to leave London.

Where have I seen Saffron Hocking before? Besides Top Boy, Hocking is perhaps best known for her role in the BBC sitcom White Gold, although she has also appeared in recent shows such as Moon Knight and Riches.

Barry Keoghan plays Jonny

Jonny (Barry Keoghan) in Top Boy. Netflix

Who is Jonny? Jonny is a brutal, threatening member of an Irish gang.

Where have I seen Barry Keoghan before? Keoghan has appeared in a number of high-profile roles in films including The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Green Knight, Eternals, The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin. He will soon be seen in the film Saltburn, and on TV he had a role in Chernobyl.

Shaun Dingwall plays Jeffrey

Ashley Walters as Dushane, Shaun Dingwall as Jeffrey in Top Boy season 5. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Jeffrey? Jeffrey is Lizzie's husband and a big player in the drug game who works with Dushane.

Where have I seen Shaun Dingwall before? Dingwall is perhaps best known for his role as Pete Tyler in Doctor Who, while he has also starred in Noughts + Crosses, Grantchester, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness, Goodbye Christopher Robin and many other series and films.

Joshua Blissett plays Kieron

Joshua Blissett as Kieron in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Kieron? Kieron is a dealer for Summerhouse.

Where have I seen Joshua Blissett before? Blissett has previously appeared in projects including Blue Story and Young Wallander.

Adwoa Aboah plays Becks

Adwoa Aboah as Becks in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Becks? Becks is Jaq's girlfriend who took in Lauryn in season 4.

Where have I seen Adwoa Aboah before? Aboah is best known as a fashion model, but she also recently appeared in Disney Plus series Willow.

Savanah Graham plays Erin

Savanah Graham as Erin in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Erin? Erin is Dris's daughter who grows close with Stefan.

Where have I seen Savanah Graham before? Top Boy is Graham's first on-screen credit.

Dudley O’Shaughnessy plays Si

Dudley O’Shaughnessy as Si in Top Boy. Ali Painter/Netflix

Who is Si? Si is a loyal member of the Fields gang who looks after Stefan.

Where have I seen Dudley O'Shaughnessy before? O'Shaughnessy has previously appeared in series including Suspects and Doctors.

