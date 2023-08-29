"Daniel has a nasty surprise for Zara, and Claudia learns more about Bear," it reads. "Meanwhile, Rosie tries to make amends."

Doctors traditionally takes a hiatus during the summer and the most recent episode – titled Do Not Resuscitate – aired on Thursday 22nd June.

Monday's first episode back is called Kiss and it will be followed by instalments titled Out in the Cold, Henry and Identity Crisis respectively throughout the rest of next week.

Further synopses tease that the first week back will see Al (Ian Midlane) and Scarlett (Kia Pegg) having to cope with a very angry patient before "The Mill's staff try to deal with the shocking events of the previous night" during Wednesday's episode.

As well as the usual summer hiatus, the long-running series took a brief unplanned break earlier in the year when several episodes were pulled from the schedules in February.

The episodes – which featured an explosion at a medical conference and its aftermath – were removed at the last minute out of sensitivity following devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Doctors traditionally airs Monday-Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One and is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

