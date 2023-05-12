Fans of The Power have said goodbye to the Prime Video series for now, with the final episode now available on the streamer.

The series, based on the bestseller by Naomi Alderman and starring a stacked cast, sees the world disrupted overnight as teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to spark electricity from their fingertips.

Episode nine, the final episode, has landed and, while nothing's been confirmed just yet, fans are clamouring a for season 2.

But, in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the ending to The Power.

The Power on Prime Video ending explained: What happened to Margot?

The first season of The Power only covers about a third of the novel – so the ending leaves a lot left to be answered.

One of the most dramatic scenes of the episode was Margot Cleary-Lopez (Toni Collette) finally losing control and accidentally attacking her competitor for Senator, Daniel Dandon (Josh Charles), mid-debate.

Earlier on in the series, Margot's daughter Jos (Auli'i Cravalho) decided to give her mother the EOD. But, in order to keep her job in government, Margot decided to hide it.

During the campaign, everything looked to be going her way – until the live debate. After a comment from Dandon Margot lost control, using the power on him and shocking her family, the audience and live viewers.

Elsewhere, her son Matt was contacted by men's rights influencer UrbanDox, urging him to spy on his mother.

So, as the series ends, everyone knows Margot was lying about not having the EOD and she has her son spying on her, so things certainly aren't looking good.

What happened with Allie and Roxy?

Halle Bush as Allie in The Power. Prime Video/Amazon Studios

Episode nine of The Power picks up with Allie (Halle Bush) spiralling after the death of Sister Veronica. Meanwhile, Roxy (Ria Zmitrowicz) finally meets her mother's boyfriend, demanding to know why he never told her about his relationship with her mother – only to find out that he was a police officer.

Eddie shows up to see Roxy, admitting it was him who ordered a hit on her mother. She taunts him over his son's death, and gives his wife Barbara (Juliet Cowan) the power. As Roxy flees the country on the run from her father, she finally decides to go to see Allie, who has given all of the Sisters at the convent the power. While one of the girls voices her disbelief in Allie's status, it's clear everyone else is willing to follow her, including the Sisters.

Roxy eventually makes her way to the convent – joking that she had to stop by Disney World – and Allie finds her showing off her powers. They realise each other's strength and Allie welcomes her "to the family".

It's clear that the pair of them combined will have unstoppable power but how they'll choose to use it remains to be seen.

What happened to Tunde?

Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo in The Power Prime Video/Amazon Studios

When we catch up with Tunde, he's been through hell and is still stuck in Moldova. He meets with Tatiana (Zrinka Cvitešić) and delivers a message from her sister Zoia, telling her to pick a side. Tatiana quickly dismisses him. However, he soon finds out that Viktor is dead and the danger is far from over.

He struggles to get to the airport to get back home and hires a car. But he soon finds a man who's been attacked in the woods, telling him that Tatiana abandoned her forces. Tunde is able to speak to his friend Ndudi via video call and breaks down as she tells him to come home.

The episode ends with it being revealed that a group of rebel women attacked and have now gained access to their weapons – while women across the world embrace their power.

