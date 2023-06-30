"The appetite for Black British stories has always been there and it has been thrilling to create the Richards family and celebrate their opulence, their ambition, and their immigrant grit."

The cast of Riches is a mixture of screen veterans and shiny new talent. Read on for everything you need to know about the series' major players.

Riches main cast

Deborah Ayorinde as Nina

Hugh Quarshie as Stephen

Sarah Niles as Claudia

Ola Orebiyi as Gus

Adeyinka Akinrinade as Alesha

Nneka Okoye as Wanda

Emmanuel Imani as Simon

CJ Beckford as Andre

Brendan Coyle as Gideon

Hermione Norris as Maureen

Deborah Ayorinde as Nina. ITV

Who is Nina? She is Stephen's oldest child, who has been estranged from her father for years. Nina is "ambitious, intelligent and headstrong" and has just been promoted to VP by her employers in New York when she unexpectedly inherits Flair. Initially, she has no interest in taking on the company, but heavy opposition from certain family members galvanises her to accept the offer.

Where have I seen Deborah Ayorinde before? You might recognise her from Prime Video's Them, Truth Be Told on Apple TV+ and Netflix's Luke Cage.

Hugh Quarshie as Stephen

Hugh Quarshie as Stephen. ITV

Who is Stephen? He "built Flair & Glory into a market-leading, Black hair and cosmetics brand". Stephen is described as "mercurial, secretive and ruthless, and the ripple created by his death and the terms of his will echo through the first season".

Where have I seen Hugh Quarshie before? He's best known for starring in Holby City and ITV drama Stephen.

Sarah Niles as Claudia

Sarah Niles as Claudia. ITV

Who is Claudia? Stephen's second wife. Their marriage was an "emotional minefield", with both parties having affairs. Claudia is "brash, flashy and outspoken" and is determined to wrench Flair out of Nina's hands, whatever it takes.

Where have I seen Sarah Niles before? You might have watched her in comedies Ted Lasso and Catastrophe.

Ola Orebiyi as Gus

Ola Orebiyi. ITV

Who is Gus? He was given the role as Deputy CEO of Flair by his father as a prelude to taking the top job, but everything changes after the reading of the will. Gus is the middle child and "lacks the dynamism and charisma of his sisters, and is a people pleaser, always trying to keep the peace". He doesn't have "his father's cutthroat, killer instinct in business".

Where have I seen Ola Orebiyi before? He starred in romcom feature A Brixton Tale and comedy-drama Limbo.

Adeyinka Akinrinade as Alesha

Adeyinka Akinrinade as Alesha. ITV

Who is Alesha? Alesha is the the first-born child from Stephen's second marriage and she had a strained relationship with her father. She's a beauty influencer, which isn't taken seriously by her immediate family, but Nina sees her potential and tries to get her on side.

Where have I Adeyinka Akinrinade before? She's had minor roles in BBC drama Everything I Know About Love, fantasy series A Discovery of Witches, Grantchester and Top Boy.

Nneka Okoye as Wanda

Nneka Okoye as Wanda. ITV

Who is Wanda? The youngest child and a "self-proclaimed daddy's girl" who has a privileged life entirely funded by Stephen. Wanda has no real interest in the family business but wants Nina and Simon out.

Where have I seen Nneka Okoye before? She has appeared in teen thriller The A List and sketch show Every Blank Ever.

Emmanuel Imani as Simon

Emmanuel Imani as Simon. ITV

Who is Simon? A highly sought after celebrity hairstylist who encourages Nina to go to her dad's funeral. But as she starts to warm to the idea of staying in the UK, he sees his life back in the US.

Where have I seen Emmanuel Imani before? His CV includes Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, political thriller Cobra and BBC drama Black Earth Rising.

CJ Beckford as Andre

CJ Beckford as Andre. ITV

Who is Andre? Flair's CFO and Claudia's secret bit on the side. He's described as "smart and wily with a playbook gleaned from Machiavelli and The 48 Laws Of Power".

Where have I seen CJ Beckford before? You might have watched him in BBC film Sitting in Limbo.

Brendan Coyle as Gideon

Brendan Coyle as Gideon. ITV

Who is Gideon? He was previously legal counsel and CFO for Flair before Claudia ousted him. Gideon is now the executor of Stephen's will.

Where have I seen Brendan Coyle before? Most people know him as John Bates in Downton Abbey and BBC drama Lark Rise to Candleford.

Hermione Norris as Maureen

Hermione Norris as Maureen. ITV

Who is Maureen? She was Stephen's secretary for two decades and is the "keeper" of his secrets.

Where have I seen Hermione Norris before? She's best known for Spooks, Cold Feet and Wire in the Blood.

Other cast members include:

Jourdan Dunn as Davina Chase - A Flair & Glory employee

Paul Forman (Emily in Paris) as Luke - Wanda's boyfriend

Jumoke Fashola (Hard Cell) as Oyin - Nina and Simon's mother

Trevor Kaneswaran (Clean Sweep) as Rishi Mehta - A man Nina meets via a dating app

Saffron Hocking (Top Boy) as Sasha - She catches Gus's eye while working in a bar

Riches airs on Friday 30th June at 9pm on ITV1.

