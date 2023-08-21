While we don't know what's next on the cards for the movies, or who will next be at the helm of them, Ben Whishaw has revealed what he thinks the franchise needs to continue on in the strong vein it has developed.

Ben Whishaw as Q in Skyfall. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Columbia Pictures/EON Productions

Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine, the Q actor was asked how they can bring back 007 seeing as Bond has been killed and Craig has exited.

Whishaw said: "I was only contracted to do three films, and they’re done. How many films have they made – 25 or something? I think they have to keep renewing it if they want to keep going!"

Although Whishaw may not be making a return to the world of James Bond, he appeared as Q in the Skyfall (2012), before going on to reprise the role in 2015's Spectre and No Time to Die.

Whishaw has more recently captivated viewers in BBC One's This Is Going to Hurt, as well as providing the voice of Paddington in the well-loved family-favourite films.

As for now, the future of Bond remains a mystery to most - with actors such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Paapa Essiedu (The Lazarus Project), Richard Madden (Citadel) and Henry Golding (Snake Eyes) all attached to Bond rumours.

Happy Valley's James Norton has said there's "nothing concrete behind" the suggestions that he is up for the role.

Most recently, Oppenheimer and MCU star David Dastmalchian has thrown his hat into the ring to be a Bond villain.

He said in an interview with Slash Film (conducted in June, before the SAG-AFTRA strike): "Trust me when I say that I can bring something to an enemy of 007, whether he or she or they be played in a way that no one has ever seen Bond brought to life before - which is, of course, the way that you guys always do it.

"I think there's no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could, and I would love to do it. So there's my pitch to them. I can't wait for them to read this. And then I will owe you when or if I ever get that role, I guess 10%."

