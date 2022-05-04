The final episode brought the season’s central storylines to a close while also leaving the door open for future adventures featuring the show’s characters, generating plenty of discussion about a potential season 2.

After six episodes, Moon Knight season 1 finally came to a close on 4th May with the release of the show’s sixth episode.

The fate of the series has been a subject of speculation ever since Variety reported in April that Marvel Studios planned to submit Moon Knight in the category of Limited Series at the Emmys, just like Hawkeye, suggesting that there wouldn't be a second season of the show.

However, after an official tweet promoting the trailer for season one’s finale used the phrase “series finale” before replacing it with “season finale”, rumours of a second season took social media by storm.

So, will Marvel’s Moon Knight rise again? Here’s everything you need to know about a potential Moon Knight season 2.

**Spoiler warning for Moon Knight episode 6**

Will Moon Knight be back for season 2?

As it stands, Disney has only commissioned Moon Knight as a limited series, which would suggest no second season.

And in an interview with RadioTimes.com, Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac confirmed there are no solid sequel plans.

“You know, I think we approached it as ‘this is the story’,” Isaac said.

“And let's just put everything out on the table on this story. There’s definitely no official plans to continue it. I think it would depend on what the story is."

However, Moon Knight’s post-credits scene introduced us to Jake Lockley – the third major Moon Knight personality – so it’s clear Marvel intends to develop the character of Moon Knight’s story in some way going forward.

But whether this is in the form of a follow-up Disney Plus series, or whether the character may just appear in another MCU project going forward remains to be seen.

Even Moon Knight’s director, Mohamed Diab, seems unsure on this point.

He previously told Collider: “[Marvel] keep expressing every day, how much they love the show, but it's not like any other show, meaning on the other show, outside the Marvel universe.

"Meaning any TV series, if it's good, you know that you're going to get a second season – but WandaVision was great and you didn't get a second season, you went to something else. So what I'm absolutely sure of is that Moon Knight is staying for a long time, in my opinion."

In other words, despite the rumours on social media, we have no idea whether Moon Knight will return. But in a universe where Marvel can bring together three generations of Spider-Men, we can certainly keep our fingers crossed.

If we do get a second season renewal, then the next instalment would likely take at least a couple of years to appear.

We’ve yet to see a second season of a Marvel original release on Disney Plus, meaning it’s hard to estimate a timeline.

Loki was renewed for a second season on 14th July 2021 and filming is only just gearing up to begin this summer, with the series not expected to arrive until 2023.

Given that Moon Knight hasn’t been renewed yet, the earliest we could see the second season of Moon Knight would likely be 2024, but even that is probably wishful thinking...

Which of the Moon Knight cast could return for season 2?

Potential returning Moon Knight cast members include:

Oscar Issac as Moon Knight/Mr Knight/Marc Spector/Steven Grant/ Jake Lockley

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly

F Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow

Oscar Isaac previously told Variety that his MCU contract ends after the six-episode run of Moon Knight, meaning he is not obligated to come back for future Marvel projects.

However, speaking recently to RadioTimes.com about how there are no solid sequel plans, Isaac said he’d definitely be open to playing the role again.

“I love being Steven,” he said. “I just love it. It's just like, physically, it's so much fun to be him.

“So, you know, if there was a story that really made sense, I'd be happy to be part of it.”

Isaac’s castmates echoed his sentiments, with Ethan Hawke, who plays the villainous Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy, who portrays Layla El-Faouly, refusing to rule out a return.

“I've not heard anything,” Calamawy said. “So if there [are plans], I'm yet to hear.

“If there were, I would, yeah, I'd consider returning. Of course.”

Hawke added: “Do you want to play the same character for long periods of time? Most actors don't. But if you're making audiences happy, your opinion changes.”

One cast member who sadly won’t be returning is Gaspard Ulliel, who filmed his role in 2021 but then tragically died in a skiing accident in January 2022. It remains to be seen whether Marvel will bring back his character, ‘collector’ and antagonist Anton Mogart.

What could happen in Moon Knight season 2? Plot speculation

There’s no word yet on plot details for a second season of Moon Knight.

However, we imagine that Jake Lockley, the third major Moon Knight personality, could play an important role in future episodes.

After all, it seems like it would be an odd choice to debut a third personality in the season finale and then not explore it further.

If a second season doesn't materialise, and Moon Knight just appears in other MCU stories moving forward, we can definitely picture some big MCU crossovers.

During an interview with IndieWire back in March 2022, Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab envisaged conversations between the series' leading hero and other characters in the MCU.

“I could see Marc and Steven driving the characters of the MCU crazy," Diab said. "Marc’s speaking to someone with complete seriousness, and suddenly he turns into Steven, or Moon Knight turns into Mr Knight. I think it would be amazing.”

Is there a Moon Knight season 2 trailer?

Hold your horses! The show hasn’t even been renewed yet, so it’s far too early to expect new footage for Moon Knight yet.

But watch this space!

